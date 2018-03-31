



The National Charity League, Inc., Peninsula Chapter recently held its annual Holiday Tea on Sunday, Dec. 17. Over 500 guests were welcomed throughout the afternoon at one of the member’s home in Palos Verdes Estates. The annual Holiday Tea is a time-honored tradition. The event teaches the girls, otherwise known as “Ticktockers,” the importance of taking time out of their fast paced lives to enjoy a leisurely afternoon with friends. The event also educates Ticktockers on the importance of hostess skills, as well as how to be a proper and appreciative guest. The tea is divided into groups for a total of 3 separate teas – 7th class hosts 8th grade, 9th grade hosts 10th grade and 11th grade hosts 12th. Each girl of the hosted class invited two guests to the tea, including guests such as grandmothers, aunts, cousins, teachers and coaches.