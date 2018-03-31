Palos Verdes Peninsula News : Serving the Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates local areas.

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

  • STATE CHAMPIONS!

    SACRAMENTO >> Woodside Priory’s Ila Lane made a 3-pointer at the top of the key to tie the score with less than 30 seconds left. It was …

Opinion

Letters to the Editor
Updated: March 28, 2018 - 4:48 pm

PVE Residents Must Pass Measure E

Comments (0)
more »

Society

Richstone’s event honors heartfelt pair of leaders
Updated: February 22, 2018 - 9:15 am

This year’s honorees for Richstone Family Center’s 23rd Annual “An Affair of the Heart” are being recognized not just for their personal involvement curbing childhood abuse, but also for pulling others into the cause.

Comments (0)
more »
Evergreen Ball fetes high school volunteers
Updated: January 24, 2018 - 4:39 pm

Las Madrecitas, an auxiliary of the Charitable Children’s Guild of the Orthopaedic Institute for Children, held its 52nd Evergreen Ball in the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Comments (0)
more »
Peninsula Charity League holds Tea Party
Updated: December 27, 2017 - 5:21 pm

 The National Charity League, Inc., Peninsula Chapter recently held its annual Holiday Tea on Sunday, Dec. 17. Over 500 guests were welcomed throughout the afternoon at one of the member’s home in Palos Verdes Estates. The annual Holiday Tea is a time-honored tradition. The event teaches the girls, otherwise known as “Ticktockers,” the importance of taking time out of their fast paced lives to enjoy a leisurely afternoon with friends. The event also educates Ticktockers on the importance of hostess skills, as well as how to be a proper and appreciative guest. The tea is divided into groups for a total of 3 separate teas – 7th class hosts 8th grade, 9th grade hosts 10th grade and 11th grade hosts 12th. Each girl of the hosted class invited two guests to the tea, including guests such as grandmothers, aunts, cousins, teachers and coaches. 

Comments (0)
more »

Lifestyle

Come celebrate Easter Vigil at St. John Fisher church
Posted: March 28, 2018

Easter takes place on April Fools’ Day this year, the first time this has occurred since 1945. The week leading up to Easter is known as Holy Week. It is my parish’s busiest week of the year.

Comments (0)
more »
Palos Verdes as Reagan Country
Updated: March 29, 2018 - 3:42 pm

Richard Nixon wasn’t the only former president with long-standing ties to the Palos Verdes Peninsula. In this installment, we focus on former president Ronald Wilson Reagan whose ties to the area date from the Great Depression.

Comments (0)
more »
Things to do on the Peninsula, March 29-April 4
Posted: March 28, 2018

MARCH 29

Comments (0)
more »

Sports

Palos Verdes hands Mira Costa its first loss
Updated: March 28, 2018 - 5:02 pm

Coming off a four-set loss to Redondo Wednesday March 21, the Palos Verdes boys volleyball team was looking for redemption against Bay League rival Mira Costa Tuesday afternoon.

Comments (0)
more »
SPORTS BRIEFS: Martz awarded Choate Memorial Scholarship
Posted: March 28, 2018

At the annual Palos Verdes High football program banquet, senior Captain Justin Martz was awarded the prestigious Mark Choate Memorial Scholarship.

Comments (0)
more »
Huskies advance to state title game
Posted: March 21, 2018

Richard Masson admitted he was a bit baffled by the Rolling Hills Prep girls basketball’s seeding when the CIF Southern California State Division IV brackets came out two weeks ago.

Comments (0)
more »

© Copyright 2018, Palos Verdes Peninsula News , Rolling Hills Estates, CA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.