As we near the end of 2020, which is among the most challenging years most of us can remember, it’s time again to focus on our loved ones with dementia.
Every year ends with a series of holidays, both secular and religious. It’s a joyous time, a time for thanks and a time for giving to others. It’s also a time when many families celebrate one or more holiday traditions.
Traditions are a mixed blessing, however. We enjoy the good feelings and warm wishes. We enjoy seeing our family members who’ve been away, and we look forward to gathering with friends.
At the same time, our traditions are accompanied by stress: hosting family and friends; cooking; cleaning and preparing for guests; and caring for our loved ones, especially those with dementia.
For more than a decade, I’ve seen firsthand how this time of year brings up unexpected stress and new issues with our loved ones with dementia.
Many adult children return to see their aging parent after a long absence and are surprised by what seems a sudden loss of memory and mental capacity. Family members, visiting a sibling who cares for their parent with dementia, express shock and levy criticism after they’ve been uninvolved for years.
Visitors are unprepared for the extent of dementia and badger our loved ones with, “Don’t you remember?” All of this adds stress on top of the other stresses we always experience during this season.
This year will long be remembered as the year of COVID-19. As cases worldwide continue to increase, governments are calling for smaller gatherings over the holidays.
Rather than be upset by this, I suggest we embrace it as a blessing in disguise.
As much as we may WANT to host large gatherings, the person with dementia actually does much better in small gatherings. Large groups can trigger agitation and feelings of being overwhelmed by the commotion and the crowd. A Charlie Brown Christmas, so to speak—a simple holiday season—is actually what we want.
This year let’s focus on enjoying the holiday season with our loved ones with memory impairments! Let’s just dash away this holiday stress. It’s not as hard as it might seem, and I’ve prepared a short list to help enjoy this time.
Stimulating holiday activities
Without large crowds and out-of-town visitors to manage, we have more time to spend with our loved ones. I always recommend stimulating activities to engage the senses, but a few seem especially appropriate during the holiday season, which can trigger fond memories at the same time. Family traditions from the past likely created some of the most enduring memories that remain after many others fade.
Looking through old photo albums tops my list. Thumbing through a book filled with memories is mentally stimulating and tactile. Not that long ago, and certainly throughout much of the adult lives of many who now suffer with dementia, photo albums were how memories were preserved and stories passed down. Find these albums and enjoy them with loved ones at your side. Chances are also good that these albums will have photos of holidays past, which is a great way to keep a conversation current with the times.
Baking and cooking are another great way to tap into memories. Both bring the smells and activities of the holidays that people remember and feel comforted by, forged by traditions over many years.
Using holiday music
Music is always a good for tapping into long-term memory. At this time of year, pull out the holiday stops, so to speak, and play that old holiday music. Use it while looking at photos, while baking or cooking, or an any time. Music is almost always soothing and calming.
I recommend a playlist of no more than five to seven songs, but we might adjust the songs to get them right, each having meaning to our loved ones. It can take some time to reach the “music memory,” so when your loved one responds, feel free to sing along.
Happy holidays, and best wishes to you and yours for the coming year.
Lauren Mahakian is a certified care manager and offers a free podcast, Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren. Visit familyconnectcare.com for more information.
