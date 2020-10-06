Rancho Palos Verdes residents are encouraged to help prevent brush fires by participating in brush-clearing events on Saturdays in October.
Excess brush, shrubs, hedges, tree branches and bushes may be collected and placed on curbs for free pickup. Green waste should be tied into bundles or placed in EDCO carts and/or in other personal cans. Placement in plastic bags is also acceptable but discouraged due to possible contamination issues at the processing facilities. Loose material, trash or construction/demolition items will not be collected.
Each week a different area will be serviced based on regular EDCO collection routes, and the remaining dates are as follows:
|EDCO Collection Day
|Brush Pickup Day
|Tuesday route:
|Saturday, Oct. 10
|Wednesday route:
|Saturday, Oct. 17
|Thursday route:
|Saturday, Oct. 24
|Friday route
|Saturday, Oct. 31
For more information, check EDCO’s website at edcodisposal.com or call EDCO at 310-540-2977.
