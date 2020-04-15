Since there has never been a time like this, I can’t say, “At times like these ...”
But now is not a time to reflect on guilt, regrets or the road to hell paved with the word “if.”
Now is the time to reflect on the beauty and wonders of the world which have been laid at our feet for all to marvel. When I walk out my door now, I inhale fresh air cleansed by rain. The fact I can breathe is not taken for granted in this aging body, so everyday is a gift in a manner of speaking.
Is it my imagination, but are God’s creatures in the canyons more active? Are the butterflies friendlier and the squirrels more abundant?
Yes, they are.
It seems the diminished human footprint emboldens nature to come out of hiding to show themselves for those who pause to listen to their birdsong and bushy scufflings.
The hawks in the trees above my house are teaching their spring eyes to soar. The raccoons, who think they are so elusive living between our fences, are pilfering the breadcrumbs at midnight leftover from the black phoebes whose nests have taken up temporary residences in our backyard bower.
I just realized, my husband and I have had more interaction with nature than with humans this last month. We miss the face-to-face banter of our best buds, though.
Friends from my youth called out of the blue just to make sure all was well in the Paul house. We spoke of old times when I was the catalyst who encouraged Dave to call Jean for a date, his wife of more than three decades.
In turn, Dave, a West Point graduate, gave me away at my wedding and let me use his cadet sword to cut my cake.
Before that, Dave, two other roommates and I lived in the infamous A-frame at 15th and Highland in Manhattan Beach. We lived a life full of crazy fun, running on the beach and partying up a storm up until it was time to get more serious about life—and probably live to see another year.
My roommates went on to have full, successful lives and I took off to see the world, eventually returning to church and finding my life mate among the pews.
Dave, Jean and I laughed as we reminisced, but for me the undertones went deeper.
Dave was around at a time I needed guidance. I had lost my airline job with American Airlines due to my own misplaced adventures and was barely able to pay rent. I took a quick job as a “singing wench” at 1520 A.D. theatrical restaurant in Hollywood, and would sometimes run my tips over to the landlord as they came in each night.
More than once, Dave lent me money to stay afloat.
We’ve remained distant friends throughout the years, though they’ve lived all over the states. We always pick up where we left off. Our friendship is solid, even if we’re not a part of each other’s lives, anymore.
So, now is a good time—in the midst of a changing world—to reflect on the love of friends and family.
My sister-in-law recently dropped off hand-made masks for our protection, a batch of oatmeal chocolate chip cookies and Scotch pies.
The simple gesture of the pies goes deep.
Jim and Pam’s mother, who was born in Scotland upheld as many family traditions as she could. All the sisters, brothers and cousins still wear their kilts to family functions, but Scotch pies bring home a sweet reminder that Jim and his siblings have proud roots.
My only nearby root is my sister Kathy.
I drive over a few times a week and park my car below her second floor window so we can have a conversation looking at each other while using our phones. Though severely deaf, she looks forward to my visits even if we don’t have a lot to relay.
It’s not the same as hugging her and telling her how much I love her, but it’s important to be there for each other.
I need her so much.
