It’s not a secret that my favorite hobby is entertaining.
While my husband loves going to sporting events, my daughter to the beach, the Cancer in me loves nothing more than sharing my home with family and friends over a buffet spread with food and a bar flowing with drinks.
Putting my hobby on hold this past year hasn’t been easy.
Every holiday and every warm-weather weekend became a balancing act of patience, acceptance and self-pity, as inviting people over for a party was not a safe option.
But as the CDC has loosened its reigns on social gatherings this spring, and more than 90% of my family is fully vaccinated, I am in major prep mode to host my mini Easter parade of an outdoor brunch and egg hunt.
My husband and daughter have seen my entertaining excitement return with a vengeance, starting with decor.
“Mom, do you think you might be a little obsessed and overly into all those eggs you bought?” my daughter asks as I unwrap and admire my Home Goods haul.
“Seriously? We need Easter guest towels and pillows?” she asks.
“You used to like all these things just a few years ago,” I remind my 15-year-old, who can now only be bothered with her school’s next football game. “And, yes, of course we need them. They’re so cute.”
Moving on to seating, I couldn’t be more pleased that my outdoor dining area is perfect for seven adults and three kids. No need for extra tables and chairs even with the extra spacing I’m inserting between each guest. Just a few festive place-setting accessories, and my tables are done.
Finding 50 to 60 filled eggs may be a bit much for my two nieces, especially since they are under 6 years old. But I rationalize that I need a large quantity to spread them across the yard so everyone can better social distance.
While the set up and entertainment didn’t require a lot of additional safe-measure adjustments, the food and drink situation is requiring me to work a bit outside of my usual party-planning box.
Instead of pitchers or dispensers, we’re doing all individual can and bottle drinks. As for wine, I’m designating one person as the “masked-and-gloved pourer.”
Nothing says festive like a beautiful buffet table. But in these pandemic times — even with fully vaccinated guests and required mask-wearing indoors — nothing says germs like people huddling and talking over plates of food.
So, in addition to hostess, I’m also adding “masked and gloved server” to my Easter day duties. While it’s not exactly the way I imagined to host, it is far better than last year’s absence of any tasks, but more importantly it’s the way I feel I can keep everyone extra safe.
As we approach the Easter weekend, I wish you and your family a happy spring holiday.
Whether you plan to celebrate with just your household or with a few family and friends, I hope the little adjustments I’m making will work at your get together, too.
We’ve come so far from a year ago, but still have a way to go. Let’s keep it up and have a little more fun along the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.