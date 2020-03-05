I had a brief, wild hair that I could possibly illustrate my own books.
To that end, I signed up for a four-week Still Life painting class with multi-talented Brad Hicks, a former Disney color specialist and 16-year-long art director for the Rolling Hills Covenant Church’s Pageant of Our Master.
His complete résumé reveals he’s a really, really good artist. But, I found that learning how to paint using acrylics from a master late in middle age is like trying to learn French with no ears.
Brad told us to bring about five objects to class representing something about our personalities, lives or interests.
We immediately quashed the intricate cover of my children’s book. Too complicated to draw, and I wanted to keep my sanity.
Additionally, I brought a 116-year-old souvenir booklet from the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair given to me by grandmother, my Bible, a sterling silver candlestick holder my mom gave me when I was 22 and living hand-to-mouth at the beach, an Italian marble jar I got on a trip to Italy, my Flying Tiger flight attendant wings, “Circle T” logo pin and uniform scarf, Mah Jongg tiles that spelled out my birthdate and a century old-pen from the now defunct Hotel Claridge in St. Louis.
Throughout the four weeks we would cover shapes, composition, lighting, blocking, technique, texture and polishing. Brad would show us how, then we’d try to mimic his instructions. The only time to “ practice, practice, practice” was at home with a small pallet of paint he supplied.
By the second class, I was already frustrated. It appeared everyone else grasped the right prospective of their subject matter, and I still couldn’t draw a decent box.
At home we were to sketch and cut out our objects and lay them down on a flat surface to create a believable visual. The candlestick holder I drew numerous times looked like it was drunk. The Bible—the dreaded box shape—kept pointing in the wrong direction, and my Mah Jongg cubes (more boxes) looked like gummy pillows.
I forged through the first two classes with a less than great opinion of my progress.
Brad was the the perfect description of “love” in the Bible. “Love is patient, love is kind ... love bears all things ...” My growing frustration at not being the perfect student rivaled the realization that I was never going to be a brilliant illustrator.
We talked about color charts, mixed warm and cold acrylic colors, then laid down our backgrounds.
Not being able to shade in a box correctly was really getting to me.
The last couple weeks of class, I literally was dreaming about books, trunks and crates. Every piece of scrap paper around the house had doodle boxes on it.
Finally, by week three I had my basic objects painted in, albeit, a bit off kilter if you had an artistic eye—or even half blind. There are about six layers of corrective paint on my Bible (box-like) drawing.
Still, my painting was coming together and I finally quit blaming the innocent instructor for my artistic dyslexia.
During Class 4 we finished as much detail work as we could. I dabbed in the dots on the Mah Jongg tiles, drew my gold flight attendant wings, added shading and depth to my Tiger scarf, but saved St. Louis and his tiny stallion for last.
My fellow students did amazing work. They were smarter than me and brought colorful, but uncomplicated objects with no lettering or tiny (blankety-blank) figures to duplicate.
Of course Brad’s sample work was perfect and will probably sell for thousands.
The class did more than quell any desire to illustrate my own books. Painting taught me another conduit to being patient and forgiving of myself. Now I have this offbeat depiction of my inner ego that I can pass down to the next generation.
I’m sure all the grandkids will be fighting over it.
BOX:
Want to try the next class?
Portrait Painting with Instructor Brad Hicks
April 18 through May 16
Cost: $275 for five Saturday classes from 9:30 to noon.
Ambassador High School - Room 2
540 Maple Ave., Torrance
Call: 310-977-8814 or email: bradhicks7@mac.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.