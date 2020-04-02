It’s been more than three weeks since my daughter has been out of school and two weeks since the sitting area of our bedroom has turned into my husband’s hub of paperwork and conference calls.
And already, it seems like “Home Sweet Home” has taken on a bitter taste.
Dr. Jens Schmidt, a psychotherapist, answers my questions about the frustrations of isolation and guides me on how to get through another day, week and beyond.
We’ve all heard that having a schedule is important in keeping everyone sane and busy. Do you agree? I’m getting resistance and snubbing from my color-coded chart.
Ideally families can find a flexible middle ground between structure and freedom that is tailored to the needs of different family members. Daily routines are calming and freeing of our minds. We need the structure to get work done at home as well as scheduled breaks to rest and to be alone. In order to be social, regular meals and planned activities together are equally important. Yet, leniency and flexibility, such as letting teenagers sleep in a little more, may decrease stress and unnecessary power battles.
What about the power battles over schoolwork? With online classes, it seems that many students aren’t as motivated or diligent to get their work done.
Give the kids a break and let them be at ease. They will easily catch up in their education when they are not traumatized by the current situation. The most important skill right now is our capacity to regulate intense and difficult feelings such as frustration, irritability, anger and anxiety. It is not about suppressing feelings, but especially for parents, to not overexpose children to emotional distress and instead to assist them with their difficulty of adjusting and understanding that their entire world has changed.
How do I help my daughter stop feeling sorry for herself about potentially missing her eighth-grade graduation and related activities, as well as her spring break trip and keeping distance from her friends?
Parents need to acknowledge the gravity for a young person to miss out on milestone events. Allow children to be angry, dramatic, and unreasonable. And instead of arguing with them, express empathy for their feelings of disappointment. Only then involve them in thinking about other ways of making things meaningful and memorable and widen their horizon to events in the future that they will celebrate.
My daughter has shown me posts of teens flaunting their anti-quarantine actions. What’s up with that? What can parents say to their kids to stop this behavior?
It is the luxury of teenagers to feel invincible. As their brains are still developing, their behavior is often impulsive, thrill-seeking, and marked by misjudging dangers and the consequences of their actions. Testing boundaries, questioning restrictions and regulations of the adult world, overvaluing peers are developmental tasks that at times lead to rebellion and a problematic need to impress peers. Parents are well advised to approach these phase appropriate needs with love and understanding, but then to appeal to their teenagers’ rational capacities and decision-making skills by asking them what their thoughts are.
Why is social distancing or rather physical distancing so difficult? What effect does it have on people?
As human beings we are inherently social. From birth on, our survival depends on being and becoming social. Similar to kittens and puppies, young children naturally seek out the proximity of the mother or primary caregiver when they perceive danger. Most adults tend to still be comforted by the presence of a loved one when they are distressed. Physical touch is a powerful expression of comfort and affection. However, currently keeping distance is an expression of loving care and will save lives. Being in larger groups or with friends may be a welcomed distraction but is not essential for our well-being, especially if it is only temporary.
As the government’s stay-at-home order has been extended to April 30, how will family members’ moods and behaviors change? Will they get worse?
It is likely that our distress will increase when we are confronted with more challenges and resources become further depleted. People will react differently: smaller children are more likely to regress while older children may become more moody, anxious and irritable. This highlights the need to work now on our stress management and relaxation techniques. In many ways, we will settle into a new normal and a spirit of community will emerge in which people will step up to help each other.
On a slightly more positive note, my husband and daughter have become better at washing their hands, taking their shoes off, and I have spent more time cooking and prepping meals. Do you believe in the theory that if someone does something consistently for 28 days, it becomes a habit?
I’m not sure is 28 days is the magic number, but many of us will adopt improved practices of hygiene as we have learned other techniques like coughing into the elbow and not throwing trash in the street. We will hold on to some discoveries that add value to our life such as the pleasures of cooking and baking, reading, spending time at home with loved ones and taking walks in the neighborhood.
Maybe that’s the silver lining in all of this. Thank you!
Jens Schmidt, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist who maintains a private psychotherapy practice in Los Angeles. He is also the Assistant Dean at the Reiss-Davis Graduate School and a faculty member in its doctoral degree program in Psychodynamic Child Psychology and Psychotherapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.