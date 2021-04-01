Skiing is one of the things on my bucket list I wanted to try again since hip and knee replacements about a half decade ago.
So, I was pleased when some friends who own a condo on Mammoth Mountain invited Jim and me to share the adventure with them.
I thought it would be just like old times, except no more cut-offs and bikini top apparel.
But I found skiing in our 70’s is not as easy as getting back on a barn sour horse. We (I mean me) had to sausage into my once spacious Gortex pants.
Of course, Jim’s pants fit just fine.
A few years ago, I bought two huge, thigh-length down jackets for winter travel. The hideous purple coats, including hoods, weigh about eight pounds each, but are appreciably warm at 11,000 feet.
Since we decided not to invest in new clothes, we were content to look like a pair of maroon body pillows.
Currently, an online one-day adult lift ticket midweek is $179. Seniors like us paid about $147, not including extra fees and taxes. Boots, skis and poles, for the two of us, cost more than $180 for two days. I wanted to also take a lesson to brush up, but the $400 price tag for three hours shocked me into reality.
Cha-ching!
Fortunately, the fresh, powdery snow made us forget the new expenses and set the optimistic mood for the day.
Finally, geared up, Jim and I met our strong-legged companions Art and Sherry at Chair Lift 15. They obligingly kept to the bunny slopes for the first few runs so Jim and I could get our muscle memories to work.
It was amusing to note the latest technical changes didn’t help us old timers one iota.
Novice run chairs now can cram in six people abreast, but with COVID-19 restrictions, we rode up with “just our pod” as Sherry called us.
And instead of staffers continuously shoveling snow on platforms all day, some kind of hard silicone pretending to be snow was laid down below the chairs.
Also, I’d never chalk it up to age progression, but the chairs seemed to travel a lot faster these days.
Which comes to our embarrassing egress from the lift at the top of the run.
As Jim stumbled off the fickle silicone, I somehow locked onto him and nano seconds later we were laying on the ground ducking the chair above us. Swift action by the lift operator immediately stopped the mechanism.
Out of nowhere, ski staff was there to pick up us two seniors in their conspicuous inflated coats.
Then we were off. By the time we got to the bottom of the hill, we felt pretty confident and were ready to go up again.
This time, I sat on the far right side of the chair away from Jim. I so wanted to blame him for our first chuck. I used to ski the Cornice in my day, so a sloppy dismount off a chairlift couldn’t possibly be my fault.
Still, we fell off the chair, again.
Art and Sherry, a couple years older than us who hold season passes, expertly slid down the ramp, while staff once again stopped the chair to pick up us two Purple People Eaters.
This time Jim fell schussing down the slope, tweaked his hip and decided to sit out a couple runs. I felt like I was getting my old legs back, except they were starting to burn.
I had another lovely fall off the chair with a lanky, little guy deftly picking me up like the heavy sack of feathers I was.
Pride goeth before the fall three times, so I humbly asked the lift drivers to please stop our chair at the top of the lift, for the rest of the day.
After a few more runs, my pandemic quadriceps were burning like an Iditarod musher’s last leg. Then they started cramping so bad I was forced be sensible and quit.
I figured our one day of skiing cost about $33 per run.
In the middle of the night, my right leg locked up leaving me wreathing in spastic pain, and Jim with a sleepless night. The pain continued for the next day.
Thankfully, we qualified for vouchers for the second day which are good for the rest of the year.
I did take up Art’s advice “do the steps” at Miraleste Intermediate School which is helping to pump up my pandemic-created rectus femoris muscles.
And yes, I’m going to give skiing at least one more good shot before my season is over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.