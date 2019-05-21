I have just realized I am now allergic to my hometown, the place I’ve lived happily for fifty-six years.
And how did this brilliant thought occur to me?
Well, I went away for a week to New York and New Jersey, my stomping grounds of many years ago.
In those days before marriage and motherhood, my only allergies were chocolate and nuts, which made my skin itch. I ate them anyway.
Lately at my home in California, I’ve been having sneezing fits and blowing my nose a lot, while my eyes water in sympathy. Old age, I figured, was the culprit, since for the last few years, I’ve tended to blame everything that goes wrong with my body on the fact that I’ve passed fourscore years and ten.
I shrugged off my constant achooing, because nobody dies of sneezing, not anyone I’ve heard of, anyway.
Recently I flew to the borough of Manhattan, a place I visited often when I was young. When I returned from the city, my grandmother always washed out my nose and my ears all the while muttering, “that is such a dirty place.”
These days New York is crowded with traffic that crawls along the avenues and comes to a complete halt on its side streets. But, it didn’t seem particularly filthy.
While I was there, I even ran a Q-tip around my ears and it came up clean.
Then I went to New Jersey.
The trees and the meadows were green after a spate of recent rains. Flowers bloomed and people were out bicycling.
I had a lovely few days with relatives and felt better than I had in years. In fact I was having too much fun to register that fact that I wasn’t sneezing.
Then inevitably, I returned home.
No sooner had my feet hit the ground of Rancho Palos Verdes, than I began sneezing and blowing my nose again.
I realized when I was in the East, I’d never even opened the new pack of tissues I was lugging around in my purses. In fact, I had not sniffled or sneezed during the whole time I was away. Nor had my eyes watered, as they were doing now.
But here I was, back in my beloved home, going through boxes of tissues like they were candy bars.
The cause? Who knows?
We had a wonderful wet winter in California and fields around us are brushed with the gold of mustard plants. Weeds have sprung up by the side of the road that leads to our country house.
But New Jersey was just as green, and the weeds there didn’t prompt my nose to start this endless drip.
I looked up the definition of allergy: a damaging immune response by the body to a substance, especially pollen, fur, a particular food or dust to which it has become hypersensitive.
So let’s go through the list. Fur? Can’t be my mother’s old nutria coat hanging way up in the attic.
If it’s pollen, I give up. Too many blooming things all around our place and I couldn’t face trying to cut them all down.
Food? I have just the same diet as always.
Okay, how about dust?
Aha! Not only am I a sloppy housekeeper, lately my cleaning lady has slowed down. She's actually shown an allergy to my vacuum.
So I’ll grab that machine and get to work tomorrow, hoping for a big improvement. Beats moving across the country.
If my dusting ploy fails, guess I’ll just have to buy stock in Kleenex.
