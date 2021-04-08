Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Yep, I am all about it.
Our blue curbside recycling bin is always full. We are pretty dutiful about recycling everything we possibly can — plastic milk jugs, glass bottles, cereal boxes, Amazon packaging, toilet paper tubes and so on.
I try to be a good steward of the environment and was feeling okay about my efforts until I read an article about a young family that is dedicated to living plastic-free and I was inspired! More than inspired, I was convicted. Sure, I am good about recycling all the plastic packaging I use, but I've made little effort in the "reduce" or "reuse" department. Now, I am learning, it is all about "Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot' (as in refuse single-use plastics and other wasteful stuff and compost).
You know how you can go along and not ever notice something, and then you suddenly see it, and you just can't stop seeing it? This has happened to me with plastics.
I walk through the grocery store and just see aisle after aisle of products in plastic containers. I open my refrigerator to see shelves of condiments, salad dressings, and other food items lined up in plastic. And in my shower, medicine cabinet and garage, more plastics!
It occurred to me that every bottle of shampoo and conditioner I have ever used in my life is still somewhere on the planet, and will be for another thousand years. Every toothbrush I have ever used is in a landfill or floating in the ocean. Yikes!
Only about 20% of plastics get recycled, most of it just ends up in landfills or incinerated. Plastics can only be recycled into other uses a few times before being rendered useless. Plus, plastics come from petroleum, are toxic to make and toxic to form into another plastic.
Even if plastics were infinitely recyclable (like metals and glass), there is simply too much of them and too little profit in recycling them. I read an article that referred to our putting things in our recycling bin and just thinking it "goes away" as "wish-cycling." Yikes!
Where is all this plastic going?!
There is already a plastic blob three times the size of France floating around the Pacific Ocean. Every minute a garbage truck-sized load of plastic is dumped into the oceans. Are we going to just fill the oceans? What's the game plan here?
Okay, I am really not trying to bring us down. Actually, to the contrary.
With so much violence and cruelty going on in the world, I've been finding energy and even joy in rethinking my eco-footprint. While there are many things I feel powerless to change, refusing plastics and reducing my overall consumption of plastics seems like a doable way of making a positive difference.
So I am about a year or so into really focusing on reducing my consumption of plastics. Here are some of the changes I am working on:
In the bathroom: We are now using bar shampoo and conditioners, as well as soaps, and shaving cream. While it took a little getting used to, we now like these products better. Instead of a wall of plastic-clad products, our shower now feels very Zen-like with simple little soap dishes. I've also been learning about co-ops and BYOB places where you can simply refill your plastic bottles with liquid products (just do a Google search to find bulk and refill places near you). We’ve switched to using bamboo toothbrushes (dentist approves!) and deodorants in metal, rather than plastic packaging.
In the kitchen: So many food products come in plastic containers that it is almost impossible, or impossibly overwhelming to begin working my way out of the plastics in this area. Resusable bags and cotton produce bags for the grocery store are an easy switch away from putting my apples or broccoli in plastic bag. Milk bottles and dairy containers are really challenging: we are still working on this. I can definitely switch to making my own salad dressings, and look for condiments that come in glass jars.
In the laundry area: When I was a kid, laundry detergent was mostly a powdered product that came in a cardboard box. Like so many products, it has been liquified and put in a plastic bottle (or in the case of "pods" wrapped in plastic and put in a big plastic container). We made the switch to a powdered detergent that comes in a cardboard box. While there are lots of natural powdered detergents available, just buying the Tide powder would be a better choice than the Tide liquid. Basically, I am just trying to avoid plastic packaging, so anytime I can choose a product that comes in cardboard, glass or metal, I am going to call it a “win."
These are just some of the initial steps I have taken to reduce my consumption of plastics. Reducing our personal plastic consumption can seem overwhelming in the scope of so much plastic waste, but we can all do our small part.
It is nearly impossible to go completely plastic-free, but I am feeling compelled to work on it.
I hope you will join me. Happy Earth Day!
Rev. Dr. Amy Aitken is pastor at Riviera United Methodist Church.
