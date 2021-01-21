Something is amiss in my world.
On Saturday, I ate lunch outside wearing a bathing suit and a big straw hat. But it’s January, you know, supposedly the heart of winter.
Even in California January is scheduled to be chilly. In our garden rose bushes are bare, stripped down for winter. Hummingbirds, thinking summer is here, dart around looking to suck nectar out of blossoms that won’t be out for a couple of months. And since we’ve only had one day of rain since last April, we’ll be lucky if they ever burst into bloom.
The rabbits are so voracious they’ve eaten a small lemon tree and stripped a low hedge of green leaves.
In an ordinary January, there would be a lot of things to distract me from the depredations of my greenery. Meetings at the library, lunches and maybe a dinner or two in a cozy restaurant. But thanks to COVID-19 dragging on and on and on, we are all in quarantine and maybe getting a little tired of the faces in our pod.
Actually, I shouldn't say that. My family members who live across the courtyard are all that’s keeping me from talking to myself and going stark-raving bonkers. And I love them.
Still, it’s an unnatural situation when you must rely on your nearest and dearest for all your socializing.
Of course, there’s Zoom for getting in touch with the rest of the world, but as I’ve said before, it doesn’t fill the bill for me. When I’m having a good laugh with someone, I prefer not to be reminded that my face has acquired the sags and wrinkles earned in eighty plus years of living. My dimming eyes protect me from this unlovely sight when I look in the mirror, but on Zoom everything becomes all too clear.
Other things, both small and large are also amiss.
The bird feed store gave me the wrong seeds, so now I don’t get to observe goldfinches flocking to my feeder. I don’t mind supplying the anonymous brown birds I see from my kitchen window pecking at the little black seed., but I miss the flashing yellow and black bodies who used to cheer up a gray morning. Admittedly, a small annoyance.
More importantly are the divisions in the country that nobody can overlook.
For people who grew up in the patriotic fervor of World War II, it’s especially upsetting to witness the expressed hatred between groups of citizens as daily reported in newspapers and on television shows.
A few years ago if you’d told me there was going to be a mob of Americans who wouldn’t hesitate to bust into our Capitol (actually into their Capitol) with the expressed purpose of creating mayhem and destruction, I wouldn’t have believed it. Well, it’s over now, but much bitterness remains.
Admittedly, I can’t do a thing about the weather. And there’s not much I can do about hungry rabbits either. As far as the pandemic goes, I can redouble my efforts to get the vaccine. I sure would enjoy the sense of safety I think those shots will bring. And I certainly can get a ride to the bird feed store and buy some seeds my goldfinches like.
When it comes to my country, I can vote and hope and support any positive move like feeding the hungry and organizing to get our pandemic under control.
Any maybe one day I’ll wake up and find nothing amiss.
