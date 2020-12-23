A small cohort of spiritual sages gathered on Mount Scopus. They looked out towards charred remains of the Second Temple. The sight of a fox scurrying about on the site of the Holy of Holies was simply too much for them to bear. The Holy of Holies is the sacred precinct within the Temple, where the Ark of the Covenant was kept, and which according to Jewish lore, is the center of the universe.
The rabbinic sages sobbed uncontrollably until they were interrupted by the sound of laughter.
They looked up to see it was their colleague, the great Rabbi Akiva, who was laughing. Akiva explained this seemingly awful view of desecrated holy space should not cause despair because it portended a brighter future.
That is precisely what happened. With creativity and the keen insight to decentralize and democratize Jewish practice, the rabbis offered a refreshed version of Judaism, one that my people could carry and rely on through almost two thousand years of exile.
I have been thinking a lot about this story, and wondering if there are parallels to the time of Rabbi Akiva. While I am hopeful that our exile from one another will be less than two thousand years, I see similarities in how a contemporary calamity (in our case, the coronavirus) compels creativity and gives birth to new expressions of religious life.
I have been inspired by so many religious leaders and how they have met the challenges of COVID-19 head-on. Bible study over Zoom, drive-thru religious rites and virtual services are just a few ways religious communities have adjusted to this pandemic reality. And our people have responded.
Local faith leaders have shared with me that, despite the difficulties of social distancing and virtual offerings, people are hungry to engage in religious life — even in these new and unfamiliar ways.
Of course, I hope it will soon be safe enough for us to gather in our beautiful sanctuaries and houses of worship. And I hope that as the Jewish people retained much of what the earliest rabbis developed following the destruction of the Temple, we too will not simply forget all the wonderful ways people have engaged religion since the beginning of the pandemic.
Please stay safe.
Even in the face of physical distancing, stay spiritually connected. And facilitate this connection with creativity.
In my mind, that is one of the blessings of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.