Degas, Degas, c’est magnifique, n’est-ce pas?

Vive la France! Vive la danse!

Degas painted many scenes of the ballet dance

He captured the dancers’ form and their stance

Concentrated on the body’s lines, movements, and natural pose

Sometimes relaxed, sometimes on toes

Striving for balance and composition

He sculpted ballerinas in fourth position

Molding figures in wax and clay

He painted in a somewhat impressionistic way

But his style was uniquely his own

Inspired by Italian masters and Japanese tone

So he could better create he lived alone

Though friends included Cassatt, Manet, Van Gogh, and Monet

Whom he influenced by his racetracks, circuses, theatre, and ballet

Degas, Degas, c’est magifique, n’est-ce pas?

