Degas, Degas, c’est magnifique, n’est-ce pas?
Vive la France! Vive la danse!
Degas painted many scenes of the ballet dance
He captured the dancers’ form and their stance
Concentrated on the body’s lines, movements, and natural pose
Sometimes relaxed, sometimes on toes
Striving for balance and composition
He sculpted ballerinas in fourth position
Molding figures in wax and clay
He painted in a somewhat impressionistic way
But his style was uniquely his own
Inspired by Italian masters and Japanese tone
So he could better create he lived alone
Though friends included Cassatt, Manet, Van Gogh, and Monet
Whom he influenced by his racetracks, circuses, theatre, and ballet
Degas, Degas, c’est magifique, n’est-ce pas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.