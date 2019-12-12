Those honored as Educators of the Year were Annie Spalding, Chadwick School (front row from left); Christina Varela, Palos Verdes High School; Major Stacy Cross, Salvation Army College for Officer Training; Benjamin Kroon, Miraleste Intermediate School; (Back row, left to right), Dr. Greg Levonian, Marymount California University; Stacy Upton, Cornerstone at Pedregal School; Martha Kreuner, Silver Spur Elementary School; Leslie Blanchette, Rolling Hills Preparatory School; and Charles Miller, Peninsula Heritage School.