Nine educators were recently honored by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Rotary Club at a ceremony at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. The annual event celebrates the teaching profession and also raises funds for college scholarships for local high school seniors.
Those honored as Educators of the Year were Annie Spalding, Chadwick School (front row from left); Christina Varela, Palos Verdes High School; Major Stacy Cross, Salvation Army College for Officer Training; Benjamin Kroon, Miraleste Intermediate School; (Back row, left to right), Dr. Greg Levonian, Marymount California University; Stacy Upton, Cornerstone at Pedregal School; Martha Kreuner, Silver Spur Elementary School; Leslie Blanchette, Rolling Hills Preparatory School; and Charles Miller, Peninsula Heritage School.
Rotarians Jim Hartman and Joan Behrens co-chaired the event and served as the emcees. Said Hartman, “I am so proud that our community celebrates publicly the teaching profession; such appreciation of and respect for teaching is a valued tradition on the Peninsula.”
—by Robin Pittman
