This semester students at Peninsula High are taking on the monumental task of promoting world peace.
Beginning today, the Rotary Club Palos Verdes Sunset is hosting a Global Peace Educational Project at Peninsula High School that will continue throughout the 2020 school year.
The program is the result of an international partnership between Rotary Clubs in Japan and Southern California. The goal is to promote participation of local Rotary Interact Club members and high schools students in learning future leadership skills for peace building. The curriculum will offer students the interactive opportunity to learn from history as well as the importance of peace.
Rotary Club Palos Verdes Sunset President Karla Munguia, who was born in Nicaragua said Rotary clubs are known better internationally than in the States.
“Personally, we like this program because it gives us an opportunity to be visible in this community,” Munguia said. “The skills the students learn dealing with people from all over the world and resolving conflict are valuable tools.”
The Global Peace Educational Project's co-chairs are past Rotarian President Jon Caplan, a member of PV Sunset Rotary and charter member Makiko Nakasone, past president of the Little Tokyo Rotary. The two are are working in collaboration with faculty advisers at Peninsula to ensure the success of the program.
Co-chair Makiko Nakasone said she is the architect and promoter of the Global Peace Educational Project which she began with the Glendale Rotary Club working with elementary and middle schoolers.
“We chose Pen High because of their efforts to raise future leaders,” Nakasone said of the faculty’s interest. “Pen High has more leadership classes and participants, including Japanese language, World History, English, Model UN and Spanish classes as well as Rotary Interact clubs.”
As a finale to the program, Nakasone said organizers are planning a Rotary Model UN Peace Conference on May 23 at the school. Local leaders and guest speakers from Japan and across the US will participate.
“Model UN students are going to present their positions on how it was right after WWII and how the United Nations was established,” Nakasone said. “It will be very historical, and everyone is invited.”
Box:
Palos Verdes Sunset Rotary meets on Tuesday nights at Creme de la Crepe Restaurant at The Promenade. World-changers are welcome to join the meetings for networking at 6:30 p.m. and dinner program at 7:00 p.m.
Call Karla Munguia at 562-761-6063.
