Exer Urgent Care will hold its grand opening in Rolling Hills Estates, Wednesday, Nov. 13, with an 8:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The center is located at 395 Silver Spur Road and will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Staffed by ER doctors, it serves walk-in patients with comprehensive medical services including on-site x-ray, laboratory, pharmacy, intravenous care, splinting, laceration and diagnostics.
The Rolling Hills Estates facility will be the 14th Exer Urgent Care in Southern California.
