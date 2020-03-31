Palos Verdes Peninsula area restaurants offering take-out, online ordering, curbside pick-up/delivery include:
Avenue Italy – 31243 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. 310-377-3940, avenueitaly.com.
Compagnon Wine Bistro – 335 W. Seventh St., San Pedro. Hrs: Tues.-Wed., 5-9 p.m.; Thurs., Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, 5-9 p.m.; Fri., Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Dinner, 5-10 p.m.; Sunday, Brunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dinner, 5-9 p.m. 424-342-9840, compagnonbistro.com.
Creme de la Crepe – 550 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 145, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Mon.-Sun., 8 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-541-0001, cremedelacrepe.com/rolling-hills-estate.
El Pollo Inka – 550 Deep Valley Drive, Suite 201, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. and Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 310-377-3477, elpolloinkarhe.com.
Giorgio's Restaurant – 777 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs:11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-541-2600, giorgiositalianrestaurant.com.
Good Stuff Restaurant- 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. 310-544-8000, eatgoodstuff.com.
Great American Seafood- Golden Cove Center, 31224 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. Hrs: Mon-Sat, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 310-750-6074, greatamericanseafoodmarket.com.
Lisa's Bon Appetit – 3535 Lomita Blvd., Suite C, Torrance. Hrs: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Deliveries: Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 310-784-1070, lisasbonappetit.com.
Luna Rossa – 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Sun.-Thur., 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. 310-377-0202, lunarossapv.com/Home.html.
Pho Hanna Restaurant- 55-B Peninsula Center, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Mon-Sun., 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. 310-541-1227.
Rockefeller Redondo Beach – 1707 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach. Restaurant Hrs: Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. 424-350-7862, eatrockefeller.com.
Rubio's Coastal Grill – 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sat., 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sun., 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. 310-265-7718, rubios.com/restaurant-locations/california/rolling-hills-estates/rolling-hills.
The Original Red Onion – 736 Bart Earle Way, Rolling Hills Estates. Hrs: Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 310-377-5660, originalredonion.com.
