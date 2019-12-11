If the bustle has already hustled out of your busy Yuletide season, maybe it’s time to get your marvel back by having a go at something snazzier than white elephants and fruitcakes.
Through Jan. 18, the Palos Verdes Art Center features two exhibits: The Winter Show is an all-media exhibition by PVAC members, and a special presentation—Jan Napolitan: JOY/40 Years in the Ceramic Studio—will honor a beloved teacher and ceramic artist.
This year Art Juror David Parsons, with a background in the arts, has personally selected pieces for The Winter Show.
Parsons is a professor at Cal State University Dominguez Hills who teaches drawing, painting, clay sculpture and pottery, while providing local volunteer services to the community. He has been involved in numerous shows and exhibits, regionally and internationally, and is represented in many private collections.
One piece that caught Parson’s practiced eye is Patricia Harunk’s must-see whimsical “3 Dog Night” ceramic in mixed media. Other presentations include paintings, photography and sculptures.
And if you aren’t finished with Christmas shopping, all the paintings, sculptures and other art objects in The Winter Show are for sale.
But staff and members agree they are excited about showcasing Jan Napolitan’s highly detailed ceramics, as evidenced by the success of the recent opening reception.
Miguel Lopez, Director of the The Studio School said everyone at PVAC wanted to take the season to recognize Napolitan whom they consider one of the most respected artists and teachers in the membership.
“Jan’s been teaching artists for almost 15 years,” said Lopez who holds Napolitan in his highest esteem. “She’s also been part of the art center community, not just a teacher, but helps to organize fundraiser, events and works directly with artist groups.”
Further, Lopez said Napolitan is a complete artist who took lessons from some of the best ceramicists in the world.
As it is, Napolitan, who was overwhelmed to learn she was going to have her own retrospective art exhibit, laughed and said, “cupboards are full all over the South Bay and Southern California” of people who have collected her work throughout the years. She added, she can easily turn out about 1,000 functional art pieces a year.
Beginning her tenure at Palos Verdes Art Center in 1974, Jan Napolitan has become a master ceramicist and potterist. Her exhibition will demonstrate her wide range of craft. The exhibit spans from her early art ceramics to her current prowess in pottery.
“Clay is not the easiest stuff to work with,” said Napolitan who has a full studio and kiln at home. “I picked pieces to show I have at home. Had I known I was going to have an exhibit, I would have saved more. These are art pieces from different series I have done throughout the 40 years.”
Want to go?
Palos Verdes Art Center
5504 W. Crestridge Road
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Open Monday through Saturday
Call: 310-541-2479
