By popular demand, The Admiral Risty restaurant in Rancho Palos Verdes is now selling souvenirs as it serves up its popular seafood and steaks in the final months before it closes for good in August.
According to a spokesperson, restaurant owner Wayne Judah has had many requests for merchandise with the company logo. It's sold logo glassware at various times over the years, but never a full range of items.
Purchases can be made on site at the restaurant.
To purchase, stop by The Risty at 31250 Palos Verdes Drive West in Rancho Palos Verdes.
The lounge opens at 4:30 p.m., dining starts at 5 p.m. Sunday brunch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday dinner begins at 4 p.m.
For more information or a reservation, call (310) 377-0050.
