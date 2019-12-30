It had music. It had comedy. And, above all, it had joy — for Jesus’ birth.
A couple of hundred people filled the pews at Rolling Hills Covenant Church Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 24, for its Christmas Eve service in Palos Verdes Estates.
The service began with live musical performances. Then Pastor Shawn Hurley featured in some comedic videos.
When it came time for the offering plates to be passed around, children dressed as figures from the nativity collected the plates between the pews.
