Whether it’s the movie poster for the iconic surfing documentary “The Endless Summer," hundreds of album covers or murals throughout the South Bay, artist John Van Hamersveld has left an indelible mark on pop culture and on his hometown.
A short film, “John Van Hamersveld’s Crazy World Ain’t It,” will help close the 18th annual LA Harbor International Film Festival, which will take place virtually from March 11 to 14. The 11-minute documentary will be screened at 1 p.m. followed by “The Endless Summer” at 2 p.m. during the festival’s “Doc Sunday.”
Directed by Chris Sibley and Dave Tourje, “John Van Hamersveld’s Crazy World Ain’t It” takes a look at how Hamerveld’s work influenced artists around the globe.
Through email, Tourje said he met Van Hamersveld almost 20 years ago. Throughout their friendship, he said he would tell Van Hamersveld that someone should make a film about him.
Tourje started filming in 2011 and continued filming at Van Hamersveld’s art show and projects through early 2021. He said he had help from Sibley and Andrew Van Wyk in the telling and weaving of the final story.
“Not being a trained filmmaker made it laborious, but I’m a trained artist and musician, so I do what I always have done -- trust my eyes and ears and I’m happy we got the result we were looking for,” Tourje said.
It's been an honor to work closely with Van Hamersveld and to connect to his "unique genius first hand," said Tourje, who considers the artist a mentor to his own artwork. Tourje is the founder of art group California Locos and Chouinard Foundation.
“I felt the film was my gift back to him for everything we have done and continue to do together,” wrote Tourje. “Having this relationship is a true blessing in my life.”
Van Hamersveld, who will be celebrating his 80th birthday in September and currently resides in Rancho Palos Verdes, grew up in Palos Verdes Estates’ Lunada Bay. He graduated El Segundo High School in 1959.
“We became surfers when we were about 14 after skateboarding and that became our culture,” said Van Hamersveld, during a recent phone interview.
Van Hamersveld, whose mother was artistically inclined and went to art school and his father was an engineer, got exposed to different perspectives from people around the world when he attended the Art Center College of Design. That eventually led him to be an instructor at CalArts in the 1970s.
When he was 19, he started his own surfing magazine and then became art director for Surfer Magazine. During this time, he created the poster image for “The Endless Summer,” which was released in 1966 by filmmaker Bruce Brown.
Van Hamersveld has had a varied career in the art and design world, designing more than 300 album covers for The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, the Beach Boys and many others, as well as concert posters for Jimi Hendrix, and other iconic works as a visual artist.
He's also made his artistic mark in the South Bay.
He designed the mural in Hermosa Beach on 14th Street and the 360-foot frieze project that surrounds the Manhattan Art Center in Manhattan Beach.
The 510-foot round mural installation on a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power water tank in El Segundo was inspired by his teen years growing up in El Segundo while paying homage to surf legends Hap Jacobs and Dale Velzy.
Festival Director Stephanie Mardesich said in a press release the Van Hamersveld documentary and “The Endless Summer” closes the festival “echoing the timeless theme of the ocean, the sun, and surfing like an image of infinity and sign of hope.”
The festival also features a screening of “Phantom of the Opera,” the 1943 version starring Claude Raines, on its “Hollywood Nostalgia Tribute”; a screening of “Il Postino” as an homage to San Pedro’s “Little Italy” district; and the festival will honor the 90th anniversary of the Warner Grand Theater, which opened in January 1931 and remains a “treasure of historic downtown” San Pedro.
“We are hopeful for the WGT to open again soon,” said Mardesich in the press release. “It’s one of the last movie houses in the country, and locally, that has capability to project 35 mm film. Its historical significance, and as a major venue for so many cultural and community events, is hugely important to San Pedro and the region.”
For information on screenings and film schedules, visit laharborfilmfest.com.
