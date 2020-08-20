Don and Donna Duperon, residents of Palos Verdes for 46 years, celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on August 20. To commemorate the milestone, the couple had a small family dinner and attended an outdoor mass at St. John Fisher Catholic church in Rancho Palos Verdes. Due to virus restrictions they plan to hold a Zoom cocktail party at home, in formal attire.
Don and Donna met in 1957 while attending the University of Edmonton in Canada. They were married on August 20, 1960. The couple eventually relocated to California in 1974 and raised two daughters, Lori and Mona.
Don is a professor emeritus with the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at UCLA. Donna has an interior design firm, Duperon Design Group. Both Don and Donna are active in the community with civic, professional, philanthropic and church affiliations.
