Works by local and nationally recognized pastel artists will be shown at an exhibit sponsored by the Pastel Society of Southern California (PSSC).
Nearly 50 high-quality, framed paintings will be on display and available for purchase.
An opening reception will occur this Saturday, Oct. 9, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd. in Redondo Beach.
This is the society’s tenth annual showcase featuring its members’ works. Ongoing gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday until Nov. 23.
