The Loyola Marymount pitcher threw 4 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball against the nations top ranked collegiate baseball team, UCLA, on June 1 and 3 in the NCAA Regional Tournament.
"I was just trying to go out there and do what I normally do—pitch aggressively and throw strikes," Frasso said. "If they put the ball in play, just let my defense play behind me and not do anything special."
Frasso, the 2017 Peninsula High graduate, struck out five batters and walked two. He didn't allow a hit and recorded save No. 10 in LMU's only win of the three-game series. All three games were aired on ESPN.
"It was a great experience to go out there with a big crowd in pressure situations and just pitch and stay calm," Frasso said. "As the game went on, I got more confident with each batter. The pressure made it really fun."
Following his senior basketball season at Peninsula, Frasso looked to be on his way to play basketball in college.
But he left his mark on the Peninsula baseball diamond before graduation. He threw a two-hitter against Mira Costa before hurling a no-hitter against PV to clinch a Bay League title.
The 6-foot-5 Frasso received collegiate basketball offers from NAIA and Division 2 colleges. With no Division 1 basketball prospects, LMU was the perfect fit to continue his baseball career.
"They have a great program, and I enjoy the location," Frasso said. "I've always loved basketball, but I feel like I'm better at baseball."
Frasso received tutelage under Peninsula coach Brian Bowles, who was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1994 MLB Draft and pitched parts of three seasons in the MLB.
"He always worked with me on my mechanics," Frasso said of Bowles. "Some of the stuff I do now comes from what he taught me. All of my coaches did a great job preparing me to play in college."
What he learned on the Peninsula basketball court has paid its dividends as well.
"Just being in big moments and knowing people are looking to you to make the right play has helped me," Frasso said.
Frasso will head to the Cape Cod League this summer, joining the Orleans Firebirds. The Cape Cod League is a collegiate summer baseball league in Massachussetts. Current L.A. Dodger pitcher Walker Buehler pitched in the Cape Cod League while he was at Vanderbilt, as did Justin Turner (CS Fullerton).
Frasso is ready to soak in the experience.
"All the guys in the league are pretty good, and it will be a good place to showcase what I have," Frasso said.
Now strictly a pitcher, Frasso acknowledged he had to adjust to not playing outfield once he reached the college ranks.
"It's kind of new for me to focus on just pitching," Frasso said. "It was a big change."
A political science major, Frasso currently features three pitches: a fastball, a curveball and a change up.
He finished the 2019 campaign with a 2.22 ERA, appearing in 19 games. In 56 2/3 innings, Frasso allowed 16 runs and 30 hits while striking out 73. He held opponents to a .154 batting average.
The 2019 NCAA Tournament appearance was LMU's first since 2000.
