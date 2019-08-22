Palos Verdes Peninsula Village presents its 4th annual Upside of Aging event with a conversation with Marc Freedman, one of the nations leading experts on the longevity revolution and syndicated columnist Helen Dennis.
The pair will discuss Freedman's book, “How to Live Forever: The Enduring Power of Connecting the Generations," named by the Wall Street Journal as one of the year’s best books on aging well.
Freedman is the CEO and President of encore.org a pioneering organization that taps the talent of people past midlife. Encore uses member expertise to improve communities ensuring older generations leave a better world for younger ones.
According to Freedman, “How to Live Forever" is a deeply personal call to find fulfillment and happiness in our longer lives by connecting with the next generation and forging a legacy of love that lives beyond us.
Dennis, a board member of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Village, is a nationally recognized leader and sought-after speaker on issues of aging and the new retirement.
She is well known to the South Bay community for her syndicated weekly column on Successful Aging that appears in the Daily Breeze and other newspapers of the Southern California News Group. She has a readership of more than 1.6 million and was named one of Next Avenue’s Influencers in Aging. Dennis is co-author of Los Angeles Times Bestseller, "Project Renewment: The First Retirement Model for Career Women."
“Each of us should have the opportunity to embrace the ‘Upside of Aging’ that focuses on optimal health, great social connections, having a sense of purpose and the opportunity to give back,” said Dennis.
The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a nonprofit, membership organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for older adults who choose to maintain independent living on the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Volunteers and members work to create a community where members grow, engage with one another, and age with independence, dignity and purpose.
The free event is Sept. 4, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates. RSVP is required as there is limited seating. Call (310) 265-0644, email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com or register online at www.peninsulavillage.net.
