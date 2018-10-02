Dr. Peter Barrett has always loved music.

“I played the tuba in my college days,” the Peninsula resident said. “One day I learned that John Philip Sousa’s original sousaphone was in the band room at Harvard. I wandered into the building and there it was. It was gigantic! A five-valver—a huge thing. A part of history.”

Barrett eventually stopped playing the tuba and instead became a doctor.

He graduated from Harvard Medical School, completed an internal medicine residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital, did research at the National Institutes of Health, and had advanced clinical training in gastroenterology at UCLA.

Sabbatical experiences included nutrition research in Bangladesh, a visiting professorship at the Aga Khan University in Pakistan, and a fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at UCLA.

Recently retired from medicine, Barrett fulfills his passion for music as the current president of the Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, the COSB opens its 36th season, under the direction of Frances Steiner, at the Norris Theatre. Guest artist Kenneth Bromberg will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto #3.

”We have five concerts a year at the Norris,” Barrett said. “We’re convenient, and we bring in rising stars like the pianist Yuja Wang. The LA Philharmonic offers great music in downtown Los Angeles, but you can also hear great music right here in Palos Verdes and we’re different. We offer an intimate experience in a smaller theater and we have an ongoing involvement and experience with our audience.”

Being president of the board is a big responsibility, said Barrett.

“The Chamber has never had a formal fundraising drive, but we have had great support from our subscribers. As with all nonprofit organizations, we’re always on a bit of a financial tight rope because ticket prices only pay for half of our costs. The remainder comes from individuals and foundations who recognize the value of a professional orchestra."

An avid bicyclist, Barrett spent part of his summer biking in England. “When I was young,” he said, “we had a subscription to National Geographic. One thing I just had to see was Hadrian’s Wall.” This year he fulfilled his dream and cycled the entire length of the 80-mile wall, enjoying the countryside and the archeological excavations along the way. “I’m a pseudo archaeologist at heart,” he said.

Barrett has volunteered for five years with a bicycle group that’s part of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.

An annual, week-long cycling tour is held each year for 400 riders and volunteers as a way to highlight the importance of Yellowstone Park and surrounding areas. The riders pedal through different areas each year, going from town to town and sleeping in the local softball fields.

“The geology and landscape is spectacular,” Barrett said, “but look out for the grasshoppers! I call Driggs, Idaho the grasshopper capital of the world. If you’re sleeping in a tent, no matter how tight you close it, when you get back home and unpack you’ll find you brought some grasshoppers home.”

To purchase advance tickets to the Oct. 14 concert or for more information about the Chamber Orchestra's schedule, visit mycosb.org.