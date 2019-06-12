At the Palos Verdes Antique Show and Sale’s opening night gala, guests came adorned in 1960s garb, befitting the theme - “Peace, Love and Antiques.” From left is church rector, the Very Rev. Paula Vukmanic; former show chairman Darryl Tillman, and guests Sondra Scofield and Peggy Rollis. (Photo by Meredith Grenier)