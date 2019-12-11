More than 200 members and families of St. Peter's by the Sea Presbyterian Church in Rancho Palos Verdes came together Dec. 7 in recognition of the congregation's 60-year anniversary. The church plans to expand its role in the community with renovated facilities.
A campaign known as Widen Our Welcome, led by Rev. Paul Barrett and co-chaired by Valerie Ryan, InaMarie Johnson, and Dan Bolton, is nearing its goal for funds needed to refresh the sanctuary, preschool and other community service buildings at its campus on 6410 Palos Verdes Dr. South.
