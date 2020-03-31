Four peninsula cities have joined the Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce to support local restaurants with an initiative known as The Great Peninsula Takeout.
Residents are asked to support these local businesses by ordering takeout or delivery on a regular basis throughout the coronavirus crisis, and especially on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A press release from the Chamber stated that,"restaurants are struggling to weather the financial impact of lost dine-in sales. Supporting our restaurants through takeout orders right now may be the difference between restaurants being able to stay in business going forward or closing permanently."
The community is encouraged to join the “Takeout Tuesdays and Takeout Thursdays” effort by posting on social media and inviting friends and neighbors to order out, using Tuesdays and Thursdays as a special reminder.
The cities of Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills Estates, Palos Verdes Estates and Rolling Hills are on board with the campaign.
Use these Twitter/Instagram tags to spread the word: @TheGreatPeninsulaTakeout; @pvpchamber; @cityofrpv; @cityofrhe; @cityofpvestates.
