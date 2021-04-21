April 22 to April 28
Today
Earth Day Celebration Virtual Presentation: Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, PV Library District, Friends of the Library and the California Native Plant Society. 7 p.m To RSVP for Zoom link, visit pvplc.org/event/earthday-2021.
April 23
Cancer Support-Brain Resilience: Workshop led by Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai, acclaimed neurologists from Loma Linda University Medical Center. Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 310-376-3550, INFO@CSCRB.ORG. Visit cscrb.org for more details.
Photographers and Digital Artists: Show hosted by group affiliated with the Palos Verdes Art Center at Crafted at the Port of L.A., 112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro. Noon-6 p.m. Thru Sunday. padapv.org.
April 24
Earth Day Plant Sale Pick Up/Volunteer Opportunity: Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 9 a.m.-noon. palosverdeschamber.com/events/earth-day-plant-sale-pick-and-volunteer-opportunity-white-point-nature-preserve.
April 26
Big Book Twelve Step Discussion Meeting: 7:30-9 p.m. Suggested contribution $5. Register at herbk.com/bigbookworkshops.
April 27
Gratitude-A Journey Toward Social and Emotional Wellness : Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) presents the first of a three-part series workshop led by David Hart, PhD, a mental health counselor and educator with nearly 20 years of experience. 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. 310-376-3550, INFO@CSCRB.ORG. Visit cscrb.org for more details.
April 28
Centering Prayer Group: Featuring Greg Johnson and Herb Kaighan. Presented by Mary and Joseph Retreat Center. 7:30-9 p.m. maryjoseph.org/event/centering-prayer-group-2/2021-04-28.
Monthly Networking Lunch (virtual): Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. Noon-1 p.m. palosverdeschamber.com/events/monthly-networking-lunch-virtual-1.
Upcoming
Starry, Starry Night Virtual Presentation on Vincent van Gogh by Bob Yassin: Presented by Palos Verdes Art Center. Thursday, May 6 at 6 p.m. $75. eventbrite.com/e/starry-starry-night-virtual-presentation-on-vincent-van-gogh-by-bob-yassin-tickets-146511352399.
