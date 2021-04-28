May 1
2nd Quarterly-Emotional Sobriety and the 12 Steps: Featuring Dr. Allen Berger, PhD, Clinical Psychologist and Herb Kaighan, Spiritual Guide. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. maryjoseph.org/event/2nd-quarterly-emotional-sobriety-and-the-12-steps.
Q&A with Author Doug Tallamy (virtual): Hosted by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. 11 a.m. 310-541-7613. pvplc.org/event/earthday.
May 3
Big Book Twelve Step Discussion Meeting: 7:30-9 p.m. Suggested contribution $5. Register at herbk.com/bigbookworkshops.
May 5
Ask the Doctor-Gynecological Cancer: workshop led by Dr. Jeff F. Lin, a board certified gynecologic oncologist with City of Hope. Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Noon-1:30 p.m. 310-376-3550, INFO@CSCRB.ORG. Visit cscrb.org for more details.
Upcoming
Starry, Starry Night Virtual Presentation on Vincent van Gogh by Bob Yassin: Presented by Palos Verdes Art Center. Thursday, May 6 at 6 p.m. $75. eventbrite.com/e/starry-starry-night-virtual-presentation-on-vincent-van-gogh-by-bob-yassin-tickets-146511352399
