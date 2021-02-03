Today
Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Networking Group: Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Facilitated by Jill Gray. 2-4 p.m. 310-376-3550, INFO@CSCRB.ORG. Visit cscrb.org for more details.
Feb. 6
Gals Starting Over Virtual Workshop: 9-11 a.m. $50. For more information and to sign up, call 310-486-5084 or visit galsstartingover.org/events.
Spirituality Series: “God as I Don’t Understand” by Herb Kaighan, spiritual guide. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $25 donation. To register, call Jose at 310-3774867, ext. 250, jsalas@maryjoseph.org, herbk.com.
Volunteer Trail Watch Training: Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. 10 a.m.-Noon. To sign up, visit pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Feb. 8
Big Book Twelve Step Discussion Meeting: 7:30-9 p.m. Suggested contribution $5. Register at herbk.com/bigbookworkshops.
Feb. 9
Cancer Patient Group: Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Facilitated by Christine Winkler. 6-8 p.m. 310-376-3550, INFO@CSCRB.ORG. Visit cscrb.org for more details.
Chamber 101 (virtual): Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. 9-10 a.m. palosverdeschamber.com/events/chamber-101-virtual-1.
Feb. 10
Weekly Business Series (virtual): Featuring Chamber member Allen Bond of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. Noon-1 p.m. Register at palosverdeschamber.com/events/weekly-business-series-featuring-allen-bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.