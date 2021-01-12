Jan. 15
New Year New You Healthy Eating: Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Workshop led Lilly Padilla, a certified integrative nutrition coach, author and cancer survivor. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 310-376-3550, INFO@CSCRB.ORG. Visit cscrb.org for more details.
Jan. 17
Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Tour: Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. 4-6 p.m. $30-$40. pvplc.org/event/film-festival/2021-01-17.
Jan. 18
Big Book Twelve Step Discussion Meeting: 7:30-9 p.m. Suggested contribution $5. Register at herbk.com/bigbookworkshops.
Jan. 20
Bohannon Lecture Series: “The World-famous Hollywood Sign with Huell Howser,” streaming from the video archives of Chapman University. 10:30 a.m. us02web.zoom.us/j/83759485830?pwd=cjkxUE40ejZ0RFpZWlltVm92T2Zydz09#success, Meeting ID 83759485830, Passcode 031033.
Weekly Business Series (virtual): “An Introduction to the "new normal" at the LA County Assessor's Office,” by LA County Assessor Jeff Prang, Noon-1 p.m. Register at https://www.palosverdeschamber.com/events/weekly-business-series-virtual-0.
Ongoing
Virtual 2020 Community Art Show: Sponsored by Palos Verdes Library District. Thru Jan. 31, 2021. artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/en/exhibition/3269851/2020-pvld-community-art-show
