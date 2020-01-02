Today
Used Book Sale: Offered by Peninsula Friends of the Library, Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Also 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Jan. 3 and 4. Admission is free. 310-377-9584, 264.
Jan. 3
First Fridays at First: Featuring Duo Apollon, First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. 12:15 p.m. Free. 310-316-5574, palosverdes.com/classicalcrossroads.
Jan. 4
Beautify Lunada Bay Volunteer Day: Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, 520 Paseo Lunado, Palos Verdes Estates. 9 a.m.-noon. pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Native Plant Sale: Hosted by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 10:30 a.m. pvplc.org.
Nature Walk: Sponsored by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, George F Canyon Nature Preserve, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 10:30 a.m. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
Outdoor Volunteer Day: Hosted by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, Alta Vicente Reserve, 31290 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m.-noon. pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Southwest Manuscripters: “Listen, Learn and Grow from Experiences of the SWM Published Authors,” Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 2-4 p.m. faithnamdlog@aol.com.
Jan. 5
Meaningful Conversation Series: “Unity vs. Uniformity” presented by Baha'is of Rancho Palos Verdes, Peninsula Center Library Conference Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 2-4 p.m. Free. angiesabet@hotmail.com.
Rose Pruning Demonstration: Presented by South Coast Rose Society, South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Noon-4 p.m. southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/rose-pruning-demonstration.
South Bay Bromeliad Associates: Featuring Gary Duke presenting “Landscaping and Micro-Climates for Small Yards,” Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 1:30 p.m. bsi.org/webpages/sbba.
Jan. 6
Greater South Bay User Group: Torrance Municipal Airport, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. 7 p.m. 310-373-3989, gsbug.apcug.org.
Jan. 8
Memory, Coffee and Compassion Evening Meeting: Presented by Family Connect Care for anyone caring for loved one with Alzheimer's/Parkinson's or other dementia, 19318 Flavian Ave., Torrance. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. 310-383-1877, familyconnectcare.com.
Memory, Coffee and Compassion Meeting: Presented by Family Connect Care for anyone caring for loved one with Alzheimer's/Parkinson's or other dementia, Peninsula Center Library Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. 310-383-1877, familyconnectcare.com.
Whose Sea Lion Is It Anyway: Presented by Dr. Allen Coleman of the Marine Mammal Care Center, Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 10:30 a.m. Free. 310-377-3003, pvseniors.org.
Ongoing
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
Jan Napolitan-40 Years in the Ceramics Studio: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Runs thru Jan. 18. 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org.
Recruitment: The City is conducting a recruitment to fill five vacancies on the Civic Center Advisory Committee and two vacancies on the Finance Advisory Committee. Interested persons must be a resident of the city of Rancho Palos Verdes and applications must be turned in to the City Clerk's Office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. For application, call 310-544-5217 or visit rpvca.gov/150/Advisory-Board-Recruitment
