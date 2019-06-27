Today
History Discussion: The Malaga Cove Library History Group welcomes Peter Small who will give reenactment titled “Harry Truman: The Buck Stops Here” at 2400 Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. 2 p.m. Free. 310-377-9584, ext. 551.
Embroiderer's Guild: The Azure Verde Chapter of the Embroiderer's Guild of America holds its meeting at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. 9:30 a.m. Free. azureverdeega.com/calendar.
Toastmasters: The Toastmasters Club 111 presents “Trend Following” at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1450 W. Seventh St., San Pedro. 6:30-9 p.m. Toastmasters Club 111 aims to help people get over their fear of public speaking and learn to speak like a leader. 310-729-0087.
June 28
Healthy Eating: Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach welcomes cancer survivor and integrated nutrition health coach Paula Marchica who will discuss simple tricks to planning for healthy eating at 109 W. Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
Jungle Book: Conservancy Camp Curtain Call presents “The Jungle Book” at the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 1 p.m. $10. 310-544-0403, ext. 221.
Running Hot: Terranea Sound Series at Nelson's welcomes “Running Hot: The Rolling Stones Tribute” who will perform at 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. 6-10 p.m. 310-265-2702.
Summer Movie Classic: The Palos Verdes Library District presents Summer Movie Classic showing of “Endless Summer” at the Malaga Cove Library Gallery, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. 6-8 p.m. Free. cgehrke@pvld.org.
June 29
80s Night: Terranea Sound Series at Nelson's presents 80s Night at 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. 6-10 p.m. 310-265-2702.
Book Conversations: Philippine Expressions Bookshop presents Book Conversations with five Filipino American scholars and authors at 479 W. Sixth St., Suite 105, San Pedro. 3-6 p.m. Free, but limited seating. RSPV to 310-548-8148, philippinebookshop.com
Book Signing: Suite Six Gallery hosts gallery viewing and book signing of “The Five Wisdoms Project” by Palos Verdes native artist and photographer Corrine Cobabe Rushing at 350 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. 1-3 p.m. Free. 310-613-6796, 5wisdomsproject.com
Butterflies and Bagels: The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents “Butterflies and Bagels” at George F Canyon Nature Center, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. pvplc.org
Pilgrim Walk: Mary and Joseph Retreat Center presents Third Annual “Along the Way: A Pilgrim Walk” with Sue Ballotti at 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. $20-$45. 310-377-4867, ext. 234.
Puppet Show: Pinta Dos Philippine Art Gallery presents Teatro Tagolilong Puppet Show at 479 W. Sixth St., Suite 107, San Pedro. 1-3 p.m. Free. RSVP to 310-548-8148, pintadosgallery.com
June 30
Peninsula Symphony: The Peninsula Symphony Association presents “Passionate, Not Pathetic” concert at the Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 631 Vincent St., Redondo Beach. 7 p.m. 310-544-0320, pensym.org
July 1
Big Book: Herb K. presents Big Book Workshop at Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7:30-9 p.m. $5. 310-940-5352, herbk.com/2019-big-book-workshops
User Group: The Greater South Bay User Group holds its meeting at Torrance Municipal Airport, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. 7 p.m. Free. 310-373-3989, gsbug.apcug.org
July 3
Alzheimer's Support Group: Family Connect Care presents Alzheimer's Support Group in the Peninsula Center Library Conference Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. 424-558-3444.
Upcoming
Wine Walk: The Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce presents the Peninsula Wine Walk at the Promenade on the Peninsula Mall, 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Saturday, July 13, 5-8 p.m. $50. 310-377-8111, palosverdeschamber.com/events/peninsula-wine-walk-promenade-peninsula
Ongoing
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meats at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Celebrate Hope: Palos Verdes Art Center presents “Anna Wilding: Celebrate Hope” photo exhibit at 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. Exhibit runs thru July 6. 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
Happy Hats: Happy Hats for Kids in Hospitals is looking for volunteers to help with computer research and telephone calls for several hours a week at 923 Van Ness Ave., Torrance. 310-787-0970, happyhatsforkids.org
Now Trending: Palos Verdes Art Center presents “Now Trending: Fourth Annual Alpay Scholarship University Student Juried Exhibition” at 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. Exhibit runs thru July 6. 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org.
Application: The Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District offers Enrollment Based on Parent Employment program to children whose parent is employed for a minimum of 10 hours per week at a business located within the boundaries of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District. The deadline to submit an application is July 31. To submit application, call 310-896-3401, enroll@pvpusd.net.
July 4
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July in Palos Verdes Estates
This free community event begins at 9:30 a.m. on the fields of Malaga Cove School.
The 58th annual event features Gwynne Shotwell, president and COO of SpaceX as the keynote speaker at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Bakers, come at 8:30 a.m. with your homemade pie if you want to enter the Apple Pie Contest. Kids, decorate your bicycles in red, white and blue and take part in the Patriotic Bicycle Parade. Line up at 9:30 a.m.
Pack a picnic basket and plan to make a day of it. Enjoy family games, face painting, magic show, patriotic music, food and more.
For more information, visit http://www.pvjuly4.org/index.php.
Everything takes place on the playing fields of Malaga Cove School located at 300 Paseo Del Mar in Palos Verdes Estates.
July 4
Rancho Palos Verdes 4th of July Celebration
If you're in the mood for carnival rides and puppets, spend the day in Point Vicente Park and RPV Civic Center.
The City of Rancho Palos Verdes presents its annual patriotic celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with arts and crafts booths, carnival rides, a petting zoo and the Jim Gamble Puppet Show.
Rancho Caninos Dog Park will be closed during this event.
Admission is free with complimentary shuttle service to and from the Point Vicente Interpretive Center located at 31550 Palos Verdes Drive West. On-site parking will be available on a first come, first-served basis for $5 per vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.