May 13 to May 19
Today
Ask the doctor- Breast Cancer: Workshop led by Dr. Lorena Gonzalez, a breast cancer survivor and surgeon, with City of Hope in Torrance. Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. 6-7:30 p.m. 310-376-3550, INFO@CSCRB.ORG. Visit cscrb.org for more details.
May 14
Empowered Virtual Parenting Conference: Sponsored by Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. palosverdeschamber.com/events/empowered-virtual-parent-conference.
Sarcoma-Facing the Challenge Together: Workshop in collaboration with the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation. Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. 3-5 p.m. 310-376-3550, INFO@CSCRB.ORG. Visit cscrb.org for more details.
Urine Town-The Musical: Presented by Palos Verdes High School Department. 7 p.m. Also 7 p.m., May 15; 2 p.m., May 16. pvhsdrama.com.
May 16
Palos Verdes Democrats: “The impact of the January 6th events on the world” by Dr. Vinay Lal, UCLA Professor of History and Asian American Studies. 2:30-4:30 p.m. pvpdemocrats.org/event/pv-democrats-may-meeting.
May 17
Ask the Doctor-Schizophrenia: With Dr. Charles Lee, M.D. Hosted by National Alliance on Mental Health. 7:30 p.m. To register for the Zoom meeting, e-mail Paul Stansbury at pstans5@aol.com.
Big Book Twelve Step Discussion Meeting: 7:30-9 p.m. Suggested contribution $5. Register at herbk.com/bigbookworkshops.
May 19
Acupressure and Cancer: Workshop led by Ana Paula Duarte, Lac. Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 310-376-3550, INFO@CSCRB.ORG. Visit cscrb.org for more details.
Weekly Business Series: Featuring entrepreneur and inventor Derek Gable. Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. Noon-1 p.m. palosverdeschamber.com/events/weekly-business-series-featuring-derek-gable.
Ongoing
Annual Student Art Exhibit (virtual): Presented by Palos Verdes Art Center. Curated by Gail Phinney, Community Engagement Director and Aaron Sheppard, Curator. Runs thru June 28. https://pvartcenter.org/pvac-annual-student-art-exhibition-2021.
NAMI South Bay: Family and peer support groups for mental illness are meeting virtually at this time. For information on times and dates, visit namisouthbay.com or e-mail Paul Stansbury at pstans5@aol.com.
