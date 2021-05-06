Today
Ribbon Cutting Fusion Academy: Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. Fusion Academy, Palos Verdes, Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive, St. 250, Rolling Hills Estates 5:30-6:30 p.m. palosverdeschamber.com/events/ribbon-cutting-fusion-academy-palos-verdes.
Starry, Starry Night Virtual Presentation on Vincent van Gogh by Bob Yassin: Presented by Palos Verdes Art Center. 6 p.m. $75. eventbrite.com/e/starry-starry-night-virtual-presentation-on-vincent-van-gogh-by-bob-yassin-tickets-146511352399.
May 7
Cancer Support-Comfort Care: Workshop led by Dr. Glen Komatsu, Chief Medical Officer for Providence TrinityCare Hospice. Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. 2-3:30 p.m. 310-376-3550, INFO@CSCRB.ORG. Visit cscrb.org for more details.
May 8
Spirituality Series: “Freedom-Removal of Defects and Repairing Damage Steps 5-9,” led by Herb Kaighan. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $25. maryjoseph.org/event/freedom-removal-of-defects-repairing-damage-steps-5-9.
Virtual Miraleste Library Book Club: 1 p.m. Register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkd-mgrTIrEtBoHDxDG3P9OMyus6jDwlYz.
May 9
South Coast Cactus and Succulent Society: “Getting to Know Kalanchoes,” by Laurel Woodley. 1:30 p.m. southcoastcss.org.
May 11
Chamber 101: Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. 9-10 a.m. palosverdeschamber.com/events/chamber-101.
Gratitude-A Journey Toward Social and Emotional Wellness: Workshop led by David Hart, a mental health counselor and educator with nearly 20 years of experience. Presented by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. 10:30-11:30 a.m. 310-376-3550, INFO@CSCRB.ORG. Visit cscrb.org for more details.
May 12
Centering Prayer Group: Led by Greg Johnson and Herb Kaighan. Presented by Mary and Joseph Retreat Center. 7:30-9 p.m. maryjoseph.org/event/centering-prayer-group-2/2021-05-12.
Weekly Business Series: Featuring Janet Levine Non-Profit Expert/Consultant. Presented by Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce. Noon-1 p.m. palosverdeschamber.com/events/weekly-business-series-featuring-janet-levine.
Spirituality Series: “Forgiveness: A Decision to Release” by Herb Kaighan, spiritual guide. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $25 donation. To register, call Jose at 310-3774867, ext. 250, jsalas@maryjoseph.org, herbk.com.
Upcoming
Urine Town-The Musical: Presented by Palos Verdes High School Department. May 14-23. pvhsdrama.com.
