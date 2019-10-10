Today
Candidate Forum: Hosted by Palos Verdes League of Women Voters, Rancho Palos Verdes City Council, Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd. 7-9 p.m. 310-377-0735.
Exercise and You and Sleep: Aging Mastery Program Series of Health-Living Life Skills for Older Adults, St. Francis Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. 10:30 a.m.-noon. RSVP at 310-375-4617, ncoa.org/healthy-aging/aging-mastery-program.
Palos Verdes Peninsula Village: Informational Session, Hesse Park Fireside Room, 29310 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 3-4 p.m. Free. 310-265-0644, peninsulavillage.clubexpress.com/content.aspx?sl=1463777328.
South Bay Republican Women Federated: Fire arms expert and instructor Heather Allen, Torrance Doubletree Hotel, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance. 11 a.m. $39. 310-994-1573.
Oct. 11
Empowerment of the Holy Spirit-A Call to be Made Whole: Healing Weekend Retreat With Father Pat Crowley, Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7 p.m.- 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13. $150-$340. 310-377-4867, ext. 234.
Oct. 12
4th Annual Neighborhood Church Gala: Palos Verdes Golf Club, 3301 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. 6-7 p.m. ncpve.org/upcoming-events/2018/9/29/third-annual-neighborhood-church-gala-chclb.
Cancer Support-Treatment for Lymphedema: With physical therapist Julie Soderberg, Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, 109 W. Torrance Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
Centering Prayer-An Introduction to Intentional Consciousness: By Herb Kaighan, Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 1-5 p.m. $45. herbk.com.
Family Science and Storytime Featuring the California King Snake: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, George F Canyon Nature Preserve, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 11 a.m. Free. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
Native Plant Sale: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. pvplc.org.
Nature Walk: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, George F Canyon, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 9 a.m. Free. pvplc.org.
Outdoor Volunteer Day: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, Abalone Cove Reserve, 5970 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Tricks for Life: Life-saving seminar for your dog sponsored by Lomita Obedience Dog Training Club, Ernie Howlett Park, 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. $45. 562-484-8049.
Oct. 13
Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay: Featuring pianist Yekwon Sunwoo, Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 7:30 p.m. $62. 310-544-0403, ext. 221.
Palos Verdes Democrats: Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. pvpdemocrats.org.
Second Sundays at Two Recital Series: Featuring violinist Ken Aiso and pianist Valeria Morgovskaya, Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. 2 p.m. Free. 310-316-5574.
South Coast Cactus and Succulent Society: “Astrophytum Revisited” by Gunnar Eisel, South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. 1 p.m. Free. southcoastcss.org.
Oct. 14
Big Book Workshop: Herb K., Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7:30-9 p.m. $5. 310-940-5352, herbk.com/2019-big-book-workshops.
South Bay Camera Club Meeting: Professional portrait photographer Siri Berting offers print critiques, Torrance Airport Administration Building, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. 7 p.m. Free. 805-340-3197, sbccphoto.org.
South Coast Fuchsia Society Meeting: Guest speaker Audra Platz talks about Los Angeles County Museum of Art Sculptures on view at the Garden and the extensive planning behind the exhibition, South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. 9:30 a.m. 310-544-1948.
Oct. 15
Neighborhood Church Children's Choir: Rehearsals for children ages 4 – Grade 3, 4-4:45 p.m.; and Grades 4-8, 4:45-5:30 p.m. at 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. 310-378-9353, ellen.steinmetz@gmail.com.
Omnilore: Beach Cities Health Center, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Lower Level Suite L8, Redondo Beach. 10 a.m. Free. Omnilore is a learning-in-retirement community that is part of the Cal. State University Dominguez Hills Extension Program and is comprised of approximately 300 seniors who participate in peer-led study/discussion groups. RSVP at 310-370-2494.
Operation Christmas Child: Keynote speaker Luis Wells-Gonzalez, St. Peter's by the Sea Fireside Room, 6410 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7-9 p.m. RSVP at 310-377-6882, stpeterspres.org.
Oct. 16
Memory, Coffee and Compassion Meeting: Presented by Family Connect Care for anyone caring for loved one with Alzheimer's/Parkinson's or other dementia, Peninsula Center Library Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. 310-383-1877, familyconnectcare.com.
Peninsula Seniors Lecture Series: “Meet Harry Truman: The Buck Stops Here” with Peter Small, Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 10:30 a.m. Free. 310-377-3003, pvseniors.org.
The Future is Now-Strengthening Families Together: Sponsored by Freedom4U, Manhattan Beach Library Community Room, 1320 Highland Ave. 6:30 p.m. RSVP by Oct. 14. 800-501-9801.
Wild Birds Unlimited Walk: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 8:30 a.m. Free. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
Ongoing
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
“On the Surface: Wallpaper from 1797 to the Present”: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Exhibit runs thru Nov. 16. 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org.
South Bay Women's Choir: The South Bay Women's Choir is looking for new singers. Invitation is extended to the community. If interested, please call 310-372-3412 or e-mail ellen.steinmetz@gmail.com.
The Great Pumpkin Hunt: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Free with general admission. Runs thru Nov. 30. 310-544-1948, southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/the-great-pumpkin-hunt.
