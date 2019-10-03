Today
Navigating Longer Lives: Aging Mastery Program Series of Health-Living Life Skills for Older Adults, St. Francis Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. 10:30 a.m.-noon. RSVP at 310-375-4617, ncoa.org/healthy-aging/aging-mastery-program.
New Neighbors Club Meeting: Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m. newneighborspv.wixsite.com/website.
Used Book Sale: Sponsored by the Peninsula Friends of the Library, Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Also 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 4 and Oct. 5; 1-5 p.m., Oct. 6. Admission is free. 310-377-9584, ext. 264.
Oct. 4
Life Hack-Get Your Life in Order: With Stephanie Boyd, Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10-11 a.m. Free. 310-377-9584, ext. 215.
Musical Tour De Force: Ace Trio, Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. 7:30 p.m. Free. 310-377-6771, rhumc.org.
Oct. 5
Family Nature Walk: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, George F Canyon Nature Preserve, 27305 Palos Verdes East, Rolling Hills Estates. 11 a.m. Free. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
Family Science and Storytime Featuring the Hummingbirds: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 11 a.m. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
How to Pray the Ignatian Way: With Randy Roche, Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 310-377-4867, ext. 234.
Nature Walk Leader Training: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy office, 916 Silver Spur Road, Suite #104, Rolling Hills Estates. 9 a.m.-noon. pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Outdoor Volunteer Day: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, Alta Vicente, 31290 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m.-noon. pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Tour d'Art 2019: Sponsored by the Artists' Studio of Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 W. Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Also 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 6. $20. taspv.com/tickets.
Wildlife Tracking Workshop: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, Ladera Linda Community Center, 32201 Forrestal Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. 8:30-11:30 a.m. pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Oct. 6
South Bay Bromeliad Associates Meeting: Featuring club member Katherine Poehlmann who will discuss how to make terrariums for holiday gifts, Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 1:30 p.m. Free. bsi.org/webpages/sbba.
Oct. 7
Big Book Workshop: Herb K., Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7:30-9 p.m. $5. 310-940-5352, herbk.com/2019-big-book-workshops.
Greater South Bay User Group Meeting: Torrance Municipal Airport, 3301 Airport Drive, Torrance. 7 p.m. Free. 310-373-3989, gsbug.apcug.org.
Oct. 8
Chamber 101: Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce office, 4040 Palos Verdes Drive North, Suite 205, Rolling Hills Estates. 9-10 a.m. Free. palosverdeschamber.com/events/chamber-101.
Neighborhood Church Children's Choir: Rehearsals for children ages 4 – Grade 3, 4-4:45 p.m.; and Grades 4-8, 4:45-5:30 p.m. at 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. 310-378-9353, ellen.steinmetz@gmail.com.
The Future is Now: Strengthening Families Together: Workshop sponsored by Freedom4U, Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 6:30 p.m. RSVP by Oct. 6. Space is limited. 800-501-9801, admin@freedomcommunity.com.
Oct. 9
Memory, Coffee and Compassion Meeting: Presented by Family Connect Care for anyone caring for loved one with Alzheimer's/Parkinson's or other dementia, Peninsula Center Library Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. 310-383-1877, familyconnectcare.com.
Peninsula Seniors Lecture Series: “Joy Therapy” with Shelley Stockwell-Nicholas, Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 10:30 a.m. Free. 310-377-3003, pvseniors.org.
Woman's Club: The Palos Verdes Woman's Club holds its monthly meeting at the Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 11:45 a.m. Lunch is $30. 310-808-7593, infopvwc@gmail.com.
Ongoing
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
“On the Surface: Wallpaper from 1797 to the Present”: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Exhibit runs thru Nov. 16. 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org.
South Bay Women's Choir: The South Bay Women's Choir is looking for new singers. Invitation is extended to the community. If interested, please call 310-372-3412 or e-mail ellen.steinmetz@gmail.com.
The Great Pumpkin Hunt: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Free with general admission. Runs thru Nov. 30. 310-544-1948, southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/the-great-pumpkin-hunt.
