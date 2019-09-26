Today
Embroiderer's Guild of America: The Azure Verde Chapter, St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. 9:30 a.m. azureverdeega.com/calendar.
Malaga Cove Library History Discussion Group: Gay Storm reenacts First Lady, Edith Wilson, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. 2 p.m. 310-377-9584, ext. 551.
Sexual Harassment Prevention Training: Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10 a.m.-noon. $25-$45. palosverdeschamber.com/events/sexual-harassment-prevention-training.
Sept. 27
Evita: Palos Verdes Performing Arts, Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. 7:30 p.m. Also 7:30 p.m., Sept. 28; 2 p.m., Sept. 29. $35-$70. 310-544-0403, ext. 221, palosverdesperformingarts.com.
Fall Flick: “Fly Away Home,” Malaga Cove Library Gallery, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. 310-377-9584, ext. 551.
Lunch and Learn-Federal Health Benefit Laws: Employee Benefits Security Administration and Covered California representatives, Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, 109 W. Torrance Blvd. 1-2:30 p.m. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
Peninsula Seniors Fall Fashion Show Fundraiser: Doubletree by Hilton Torrance Penthouse, 21333 Hawthorne Blvd. 11 a.m. $75. 310-328-7875.
Surfwriters Meeting: Featured guest speaker Palos Verdes Peninsula resident Don Davis, Malaga Cove Library Community Room, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. 10 a.m.-noon. mltrvlarng@hotmail.com.
Sept. 28
Native Plant Sale: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, George F Canyon, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. pvplc.org.
Outdoor Volunteer Day: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 9 a.m.-noon. pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Sept. 29
“Home for Dogs” Adoption Drive: Sponsored by Pacific Pups Rescue, Palos Verdes Office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 68 Malaga Cove Plaza. Noon-3 p.m. adoptapet.com/homesfordogs.
Spirituali-Tea: With Cheryl Zellhoefer, Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 2-5 p.m. $25. 310-377-4867, ext. 234.
Sept. 30
Big Book Workshop: Herb K., Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7:30-9 p.m. $5. 310-940-5352, herbk.com/2019-big-book-workshops.
Cancer Support- Young Cancer Survivorship: Program for young adults diagnosed with cancer before their early 40s, Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, 109 W. Torrance Blvd. 6-8 p.m. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
Oct. 1
17th Annual Girls Night Out: Hosted by Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, The Comedy and Magic Club, 1018 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach. 5:30 p.m. Also 5:30 p.m., Oct. 2 and Oct.3. $100. 310-376-3550, girlsnightoutcscrb.org.
Neighborhood Church Children's Choir: Rehearsals for children ages 4 – Grade 3, 4-4:45 p.m.; and Grades 4-8, 4:45-5:30 p.m. at 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. 310-378-9353, ellen.steinmetz@gmail.com.
Riviera Garden Club Meeting: South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. 10 a.m. rivieragardenclub.org.
South Bay Osteoporosis Support Group Meeting: Gerico Santos talks about “Nutrition for Osteoporosis,” Little Company of Mary Hospital Del Webb Health Education Center, 4101 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. 3-4:30 p.m. 310-329-9313.
Oct. 2
1st Annual State of the District: Sponsored by City of Rolling Hills, Superintendent of Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District Dr. Alex Cherniss, Harlyne J. Norris Pavilion, 501 Indian Peak Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. 310-377-8111, palosverdeschamber.com/events/state-district-pvpusd-superintendent-dr-alex-cherniss-attention-new-location-harlyne-j-norris.
Memory, Coffee and Compassion Meeting: Presented by Family Connect Care for anyone caring for loved one with Alzheimer's/Parkinson's or other dementia, Peninsula Center Library Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. 310-383-1877, familyconnectcare.com.
Ongoing
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
“On the Surface: Wallpaper from 1797 to the Present”: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Exhibit runs thru Nov. 16. 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org.
South Bay Women's Choir: The South Bay Women's Choir is looking for new singers. Invitation is extended to the community. If interested, please call 310-372-3412 or e-mail ellen.steinmetz@gmail.com.
Upcoming
Movie Night: “Unplanned,” Rated R, sponsored by St. John Fisher Women's Council, Barrett Hall, 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Friday, Oct.4, 6-10 p.m. $15. Reservations and payment required by Oct. 2. 310-541-1826, 310-377-3151.
The Future is Now: Strengthening Families Together: Workshop sponsored by Freedom4U, Peninsula Center Library Community Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. RSVP by Oct. 6. Space is limited. 800-501-9801, admin@freedomcommunity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.