Today
Cancer Support-Energy Codes: Certified master trainer Gina DeMasi demonstrates Bio Energetic Synchronization Technique, Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, 109 W. Torrance Blvd. 12:30-2:30 p.m. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
Negri Speaker Series: “Life is too Short, Don't Wait to Dance” with Valorie Kondos-Field, Marymount California University Commons, 30800 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. marymountcalifornia.edu/event/speaker-series-valorie-kondos-field.
South Bay Amateur Radio Club Meeting: “Arduino Microprocessors and Raspberry Pi's,” Torrance Memorial Medical Center Richard Hoffman Conference Center, 3300 Lomita Blvd., Room 3300. 7:30 p.m. Free. 310-328-0817, w6sba.org.
South Coast Rose Society Meeting: Guest speaker Gisele Schoenberg of Kellogg's Organic Garden Products, South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. 7 p.m. facebook.com/South-Coast-Rose-Society-106484702799417.
Sept. 20
Lunch and Learn-Fearless Fermentation: Cancer survivor and integrated nutrition health coach Paula Marchica discusses fermentation, Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach, 109 W. Torrance Blvd. 1-2:30 p.m. 310-376-3550, cancersupportredondobeach.org.
Used Book Sale: Sponsored by Peninsula Friends of the Library, Malaga Cove Library, 2400 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Also 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 21. Free admission. 310-377-9584, ext. 553.
Sept. 21
25th Annual Harvest Festival of Dulcimers : Sponsored by Southern California Dulcimer Heritage Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $45. scdh.org/SCDH/Welcome.html.
62nd Annual Rolling Hills Estates City Celebration: Empty Saddle Club, 39 Empty Saddle Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 310-377-1577, ext. 109.
Classical Crossroads “Interludes” Series: Featuring solo pianist Nadia Azzi, saxophonist Andrew Harrison and pianist Jason Lo, First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. 3 p.m. Free. 310-316-5574, palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/TheInterludes.htm.
Fall Fiesta: Sponsored by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Branch of the American Association of University Women, McTaggert Hall at Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 2-4 p.m. Reservations required. palosverdes-ca.aauw.net.
Family Nature Walk: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 11 a.m. Free. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities
Family Outdoor Volunteer Activity: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, George F Canyon Nature Preserve, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 11 a.m. Free. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities
Outdoor Volunteer Day: Sponsored by Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, Alta Vicente Reserve, 31290 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m.-noon pvplc.volunteerhub.com.
Simple, Effective Yoga to Clear the Mind and Feel Better: Led by Lauren Star and Diane Hardy, Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m.-noon. $25. 310-377-4867, 234.
Sustaining Balance in Recovery-Addressing Challenges of Alcoholic and Addictive Families: Led by Peter McGoey, Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. 310-377-4867, 234.
Sept. 22
South Bay Chamber Music Society: Featuring works by Beethoven, Ives and Shostakovich, Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga, Rancho Palos Verdes. 3 p.m. Free. sbcms.net.
Sept. 23
Big Book Workshop: Herb K., Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 7:30-9 p.m. $5. 310-940-5352, herbk.com/2019-big-book-workshops.
Sept. 24
Neighborhood Church Children's Choir: Rehearsals for children ages 4 – Grade 3, 4-4:45 p.m.; and Grades 4-8, 4:45-5:30 p.m. at 415 Paseo del Mar, Palos Verdes Estates. 310-378-9353, ellen.steinmetz@gmail.com.
Sept. 25
Grief Support Meeting: “Grieving Gracefully: When Less is not More” led by Willow List, Mary and Joseph Retreat Center, 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. 3-5 p.m. $70 for series of four meetings. 310-377-4867, 234.
Mac Users Group Meeting: Lomita VFW Hall, 1865 Lomita Blvd. Free. 310-644-3315, sbamug.com.
Memory, Coffee and Compassion Meeting: Presented by Family Connect Care for anyone caring for loved one with Alzheimers/Parkinson's or other dementia, Peninsula Center Library Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. 310-383-1877.
Peninsula Seniors Lecture Series: “Trade and the Port of Los Angeles: Current Challenges and Future Trends” by Rancho Palos Verdes resident Jim MacLellan, Hesse Park, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 10:30 a.m. Free. 310-377-3003, pvseniors.org.
Wild Birds Unlimited Walk: Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, George F Canyon Preserve, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. 8:30 a.m. Free. RSVP at pvplc.org, events and activities.
Ongoing
Bipolar Support: The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at Torrance Memorial Medical Center West Tower Second Floor Room A, 3325 Medical Center Drive, Torrance. Call 310-497-8801 or visit dbsasouthbay.org for dates and time.
Conditioning Hike: The Sierra Club offers two-hour hike on the hilly streets and trails of Palos Verdes Estates every Thursday. All participating parties meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Peninsula Center parking lot near Hamburger Habit. Enter From Silver Spur Road and Silver Arrow Drive.
“On the Surface: Wallpaper from 1797 to the Present”: Palos Verdes Art Center, 5504 Crestridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Exhibit runs thru Nov. 16. 310-541-2479, pvartcenter.org.
South Bay Women's Choir: The South Bay Women's Choir is looking for new singers. Invitation is extended to the community. If interested, please call 310-372-3412 or e-mail ellen.steinmetz@gmail.com.
Upcoming
Movie Night: “Unplanned,” Rated R, sponsored by St. John Fisher Women's Council, Barrett Hall, 5448 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Friday, Oct. 4, 6-10 p.m. $15. Reservations and payment required by Oct. 2. 310-541-1826, 310-377-3151.
