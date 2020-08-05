Rancho Palos Verdes resident Ruberta Weaver had a busy birthday — especially since she’s now had more than 100 such celebrations.
After a car parade Tuesday morning, Aug. 4, with neighbors celebrating her 104th turn around the planet, Weaver was surprised with a second car parade — this one featuring USC’s mascot, Traveler, and members of the Trojan Marching Band — at exactly 1:04 p.m. And, finally, the City Council was set to celebrate her birthday and honor her contributions to the community during its Tuesday evening meeting, according to an RPV spokesperson.
Weaver knows what it’s like to keep busy. She began volunteering with USC in 1977. She taught English as a second language, cooking and sewing classes, served as the president of the USC Faculty Wives Club, was program chair on the USC Hospital Guild, was a member of the Norris Cancer Auxiliary, and participated in the USC Living History Project.
The centenarian also joined the nonprofit Town and Gown of USC, eventually becoming one of its presidents. In 2018, she received the President’s Award from USC for exemplary leadership and overall contributions to the university.
In a 2018 interview with the Southern California News Group, Weaver talked about how important it is to keep a positive outlook.
“If you have that, you realize that whatever our problems are right now, they will pass,” she said. “The world has survived all kinds of troubles, so keep yourself in an optimistic point of view.”
