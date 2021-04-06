Hundreds of tropical butterflies have taken over a portion of South Coast Botanic Garden, as part of its immersive SOAR exhibit in a new pavilion.
Approximately 650 Painted Lady butterflies were released in the pavilion for opening day on Thursday, April 1, said Chief Operating Officer MaryLynn Mack, who led the exhibit’s creation.
During the spring portion of the exhibit, which runs through July 31, various tropical butterflies will be shipped from around the world. Mack said the butterflies they receive depend on the supply available.
“We don’t know what the next shipment will bring us,” Mack said. “It could be anything. But we know we’re always gonna have something new every week.”
As part of the exhibit, an emergence chamber shows the metamorphosis of the insect near the entrance to the 1,800-square-foot butterfly pavilion.
The pavilion was built by a Minnesota company called Spineless Wonders, which was founded in 1992 and specializes in creating butterfly houses.
Kraig Anderson, who founded the company, said the Spineless Wonders supplies clients, like South Coast Botanic Garden, with a diversity of species, mostly from North America, Central America and South America, because many are limited due to seasonality. Weather or other factors can determine which butterflies are available.
“We try to get them as best of mixture as we can, Anderson said, “diverse flight patterns, diverse color, just something that maybe people don’t commonly see.”
Painted Lady butterflies are common but, Anderson said, are “a good way to test the facility, make sure that everything is nice and tight and the butterflies (are) not getting out.”
Monarch butterflies will be featured at the pavilion in the fall.
Anderson said they send weekly shipments of about 500 butterfly pupa.
“We try to get them to overlap so there’s some pupa in the emergence chamber,” he said, “so people can see the different parts of the life stages.”
A Pollination Station, along with other discovery stations, will also provide educational opportunities.
“We have trained guides and education staff who can interact safely with families to talk about pollinators,” Mack said, “and have all kinds of really neat opportunities for them to take home interactive activities that they can do in their own backyard.”
But the butterflies aren’t the only thing at the Botanic Garden to undergo a metamorphosis recently.
The super bloom is also currently underway which includes poppies, daisies and cherry blossoms. The Bohannon Rose Garden will begin its spring bloom as well.
The tulips bloomed early this year, Mack said.
“They’re fickle little creatures, they didn’t bloom exactly on time,” she said. “We’re going to put native plants that attract butterflies and hummingbirds in those spaces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.