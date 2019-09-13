Three city council seats and a measure regulating hospitality employers will be on the ballot in Rancho Palos Verdes November 5.
Five candidates, including one incumbent, will be running for the positions as councilmembers Susan M. Brooks and Ken Dyda as well as Mayor Jerry Duhovic are coming to the end of their terms Dec. 3
Dyda, the incumbent, is seeking a second term. Challengers are David Bradley, Dave Emenhiser, Barbara Ferraro and Stephen Perestam.
Bradley and Perestam are current planning commissioners. Emenhiser is a past planning commissioner and Ferraro is a former city council member.
Measure B will also be on the ballot. Voting Yes on B requires hospitality employers with 50 or more employees to establish a wage floor of $15 per hour and provide a 1 percent increase in salary per year through 2022, as well as requiring panic buttons for emergencies.
The measure would also require hotels to keep detailed records for the last three years to ensure they are complying with workload, pay and transit assistance. They must also obtain written consents from employees if they are to exceed a certain number of hours worked in the day. Measure B also prohibits retaliation by employers.
To get to know more about the candidates or Measure B, residents can attend any of the three events set up for the coming months.
- Candidate debate hosted by the Long Point Homeowners Association on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Sunset Room of the Point Vicente Interpretive Center at 31501 Palos Verdes Dr. West.
- Candidate forum for candidates hosted by the Palos Verdes Peninsula League of Women Voters on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. in McTaggart Hall at Fred Hesse Community Park at 29301 Hawthorne Blvd.
- Measure B forum hosted by the Palos Verdes Peninsula League of Women Voters on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. in McTaggart Hall at Fred Hesse Community Park at 29301 Hawthorne Blvd.
For more information, visit https://www.rpvca.gov/1245/November-5-2019-General-Municipal-Election
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.