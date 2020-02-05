The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy chose Carolynn Petru as president of its board of directors.
Petru has served in local government for more than 30 years as an urban planner and city administrator. Earlier in her career, Petru was a key person in the formation of the 1,400-acre Palos Verdes Nature Preserve. Her new role with the conservancy allows her to help with meeting the challenges of restoring and protecting habitat throughout the Peninsula.
