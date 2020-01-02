The Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay will present its third concert of the 2019-2020 season featuring multi-international prize winner Claire Huangci on piano. The concert is Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Palos Verdes Performing Arts Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates.
The orchestra will highlight the works of classic favorites Beethoven, C. Schumann and Brahms under the direction of Conductor Frances Steiner.
A short preview lecture begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the lecture and concert are $62.
For tickets, visit mycosb.org or the Norris Theatre box office. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
