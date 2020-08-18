Part of the Peninsula Center Library has been named the Nehal and Jenny Fan Raj Early Literacy Area in acknowledgement of a generous donation by Palos Verdes residents Nehal and Jenny Fan Raj. The Early Literacy Area is in located in the library's children's section.
Nehal and Jenny grew up in Palos Verdes and met at Peninsula High School. They attended university on opposite sides of the U.S., with Jenny at Columbia and Nehal at Stanford. They now have two children and split their time between San Francisco and Palos Verdes.
"Growing up in PV, the library was like a second home for me. I have fond memories of discovering some of my favorite authors here. We hope that our gift can similarly help others begin a lifelong love of books,” Jenny said in an announcement by Peninsula Friends of the Library.
Jennifer Addington, director of the Palos Verdes Library District, said that "encouraging a child's early love and appreciation of reading is so important to their overall development and we are thrilled to name this area in honor of the Raj family. Their support of the library and their love of reading and books will certainly continue in this wonderful space."
The Peninsula Center Library is at 701 Silver Spur Road in Rancho Palos Verdes. All of the library district's branches have naming opportunities. For information, contact Colleen Cotter at ccotter@pvldfriends.org or 310-921-7505.
