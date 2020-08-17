With an August deadline to file nomination papers for many municipal government offices, the Palos Verdes Peninsula has many cities with council seats being decided in the November election. Here's the run down:
Rolling Hills Estates
Five challengers will vie against two incumbents for three city council seats in Rolling Hills Estates on Nov. 3. Two of the three incumbents filed nomination papers to run for re-election before the August 7 deadline.
Current Mayor Velveth Schmitz and Councilmember Frank Zerunyan filed, while according to City Clerk Lauren Pettit, incumbent Judy Mitchell did not file papers and her deadline does not extend past Aug. 7. Because an incumbent did not file, the deadline was extended to Wednesday, Aug 12, for those who want to file.
Challengers for the three seats are Timothy Buresh, Bridget Carman, Jeff Romanelli, Bruce Steckel and Debby Stegura.
Palos Verdes Estates
Palos Verdes Estates has two open city council seats as well as city treasurer.
Incumbent Sanford Davidson has filed as well as Bill Sewell, Jim Roos, Gayne Brenneman and Dawn Murdock, according to city clerk/executive assistant Kylynn Chaney. The other incumbent, Kenneth Kao, did not file.
As for city treasurer, only Kate Greenberg filed and current treasurer Elizabeth Ying did not, according to Chaney.
Rolling Hills
Rolling Hills has three candidates running for two city council seats in November.
Current Mayor Jeff Pieper and Mayor Pro Tem Bea Dieringer have filed to run while Arun Bhumitra will run against the incumbents, according to interim City Clerk Maria Quinonez.
Rancho Palos Verdes
In Rancho Palos Verdes, two incumbents filed for its two open city council seats, with no challengers.
According to spokesperson Megan Barnes, Mayor John Cruikshank and Mayor Pro team Eric Alegria are the only two candidates who filed before Friday’s deadline. Because no one else filed, Barnes said the City Council will consider canceling the election and appointing the candidates to new terms at its Aug. 18 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.