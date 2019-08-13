LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn and Supervisor Kathryn Barger held a press conference on Monday, August 12, to explain how the START (School Threat Assessment Response Team) Program is already working to intervene with threats to schools, how it has been expanded, and urge parents, teachers, and students to reach out directly to report any and all possible threats. LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn speaks to the media during the press conference. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)