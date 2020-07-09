Crews managed to gain control of a brush fire near a golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes on Wednesday, July 8.
No structures were threatened, officials said.
The fire burned along Rancho Palos Verdes Drive South near Ganado Drive, just north of the Trump National Golf Course, Los Angeles, Los Angles County Fire Department Supervising Dispatcher Cheryl Simms said. It was reported to authorities at 4:51 p.m., and had consumed about two acres just south of the Marymount College campus as of 5:15 p.m.
BRUSH FIRE 7/8/20 Three @LACoFireAirOps water dropping helicopters are assisting @LACoFD with a small wildfire in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. #ForrestalFire @LMTLASD @CityofRPV @LACoFD911 pic.twitter.com/ZSefpBKO1Z
— LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) July 9, 2020
Ultimately, the fire chewed through about four acres of medium and heavy brush before teams managed to halt its spread by about 6 p.m., Los Angles County Fire Department Supervising Dispatcher Art Marrujo said. Firefighters had managed to surround the blaze, and were conducting mop-up operations as of 6:30 p.m.
Aerial photos showed firefighters positioned around a smoking burn scar surrounded by yellowed vegetation. They worked to extinguish flames with support from water-dropping helicopters.
Traffic along Rancho Palos Verdes Drive South had been temporarily blocked near Marymount Trail, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Gerardo Sedano said. No evacuations were required.
